Tiger Woods involved in severe car accident in Los Angeles
Featured PGA Tour Tiger Woods News

Tiger Woods involved in severe car accident in Los Angeles

02/23/2021 at 2:30 pm
Golf News Net


Tiger Woods has reportedly been involved in a serious car accident in the Los Angeles area.

Woods was involved in a single-vehicle crash around 7:15 a.m. Pacific time on Tuesday in the Rancho Palos Verdes area. Responding fire crews had to extract him from the car using machinery dubbed the "jaws of life," according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Woods is said to have hit the median dividing the road and gone several hundred yards before crashing in a hospitality car for the Genesis Invitational, a PGA Tour event he hosted over the weekend.

Woods has been transported to UCLA Medical Center and is in surgery after suffering multiple leg injuries. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Mark Steinberg, Woods' agent, issued a statement on Woods' condition which said, "Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries. He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support."

Woods was in the Los Angeles area to serve as host of the PGA Tour's Genesis Invitational. After the tournament concluded on Sunday, Woods remained in the area to film content with Golf Digest and Golf TV. He was seen on Monday at Rolling Hills Country Club, where he shot the content and in the area where the crash occurred, riding along as some friends played some golf, including actor David Spade.

After competing in the PNC Championship with his son Charlie in Florida in December 2020, Woods underwent a microdiscectomy procedure on his back, marking his fifth back surgery.

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.

For all of our latest deals, see our GNN Deals site!