Tiger Woods involved in severe car accident in Los Angeles

Tiger Woods has reportedly been involved in a serious car accident in the Los Angeles area.

Woods was involved in a single-vehicle crash around 7:15 a.m. Pacific time on Tuesday in the Rancho Palos Verdes area. Responding fire crews had to extract him from the car using machinery dubbed the "jaws of life," according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Woods is said to have hit the median dividing the road and gone several hundred yards before crashing in a hospitality car for the Genesis Invitational, a PGA Tour event he hosted over the weekend.

Here’s a pic of the car. pic.twitter.com/cb2TYqBS1n — Sons of Johnnie LeMaster (@SonsofJohnnieLe) February 23, 2021

Woods has been transported to UCLA Medical Center and is in surgery after suffering multiple leg injuries. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Mark Steinberg, Woods' agent, issued a statement on Woods' condition which said, "Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries. He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support."

Woods was in the Los Angeles area to serve as host of the PGA Tour's Genesis Invitational. After the tournament concluded on Sunday, Woods remained in the area to film content with Golf Digest and Golf TV. He was seen on Monday at Rolling Hills Country Club, where he shot the content and in the area where the crash occurred, riding along as some friends played some golf, including actor David Spade.

After competing in the PNC Championship with his son Charlie in Florida in December 2020, Woods underwent a microdiscectomy procedure on his back, marking his fifth back surgery.