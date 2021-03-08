2021 The Players Championship expert picks, rankings, fantasy golf and betting tips

Looking for 2021 The Players Championship picks, either for betting or fantasy golf games like DraftKings, FanDuel, Yahoo, Golf Channel or the PGA Tour?

We have your 2021 The Players Championship rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

The Players Championship is this week, and we have a stacked field

2021 The Players Championship rankings: Top 10 picks

1. Dustin Johnson: We have to put aside the horrible performance at Concession and chalk it up to a down week. DJ hadn't finished that poorly since the WGC Mexico last year, pre-pandemic.

2. Tony Finau: Top 5 Tony is on fire right now. His game is working everywhere in every way -- that is, except hoisting trophies. Would be a very Finau finish to pick up his second win here.

3. Collin Morikawa: Morikawa's ball-striking exhibition at Concession was convincing, but more important to him was his putting. If he can putt anywhere near that level this week, he's got a great chance.

4. Jon Rahm: Rahm finished T-32 at Concession for his worst finish since Memphis last August. A down week before a big one is sometimes helpful.

5. Patrick Cantlay: Cantlay has finished outside the top 17 just once this season. He just doesn't back down the leaderboard much, but Sunday at Genesis was disappointing.

6. Bryson DeChambeau: Bryson was captivating in victory at Bay Hill. Still, I don't think a lot of holes at Sawgrass line up for him.

7. Viktor Hovland: Hovland had a rough weekend at Bay Hill. Same story as a lot of players on our list: his most recent finish was his worst, by a mile, in a while.

8. Rory McIlroy: Rory was quite glum after Bay Hill, suggesting he has absolutely no spark and needs something to get him going. Maybe this week will help?

9. Webb Simpson: Webb has hardly played this year. But when he has, he's finished in the top six twice (in four starts).

