2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational expert picks, rankings, fantasy golf and betting tips

Looking for 2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational picks, either for betting or fantasy golf games like DraftKings, FanDuel, Yahoo, Golf Channel or the PGA Tour?

2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational rankings and expert picks

The Arnold Palmer Invitational is this week, and we have a pretty decent field given it's a lead-in now to The Players (which is a shame since that's a huge tournament). Bay Hill is tricky, particularly on the greens, and the rough that's been grown in recent memory has done some equalizing of the field. Foreign-born players have dominated this event in the last 15 years.

2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational rankings: Top 10 picks

1. Viktor Hovland: Hovland has been consistently great this year, and he was a quad away from winning at Concession (which is a big "what if," but still).

2. Rory McIlroy: Rory continues to put himself into position on Sundays to win, and he keeps backing down. One day soon, he won't.

3. Patrick Reed: Reed has a solid history here, with a pair of top-15 finishes in the last three years. It suits his eye.

4. Paul Casey: Casey has been strong so far this year, although he's played limited golf.

5. Francesco Molinari: Imagine me saying this at the beginning of the year! Molinari is on the path back, and he loves this golf course.

6. Bryson DeChambeau: Bryson is hoping to overpower this place, and if he's to do it, he's going to need more confidence in the driver than he has right now.

7. Jason Kokrak: Kokrak has transformed his putting, at least so far in this season. He's a top-10 putter, and that could be the difference on a course he loves.

8. Matthew Fitzpatrick: I admittedly have a bias against Fitz, but I don't know why. He's playing great, and he loves this golf course.

9. Justin Rose: Rose seems to be getting back to his consistent self.

10. Marc Leishman: Leishman is a past winner here and was runner-up a year ago. He's playing well enough to catch fire this week.

