2021 Gainbridge LPGA betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

02/23/2021 at 10:09 am
The 2021 Gainbridge LPGA betting odds have been released for the LPGA Tour event at Lake Nona Golf and Country Club in Orlando, Fla.

The betting favorite this week are Jin Young Ko and Sei Young Kim, who come in at 6-to-1 (+600) betting odds.

Danielle Kang is next best at 10-to-1, while Nelly Korda is on 11-to-1.

This week, we have the Gainbridge LPGA, played at Lake Nona, which takes over in the second year of the event. This is a good member course that isn't too tricky. Players should be able to take advantage of the course provided they can keep the ball in play, which shouldn't be too taxing.

2021 Gainbridge LPGA betting odds: Outright winner

  • Jin Young Ko: +600
  • Sei Young Kim: +600
  • Danielle Kang: +1000
  • Nelly Korda: +1100
  • Lydia Ko: +1400
  • Brooke Henderson: +1800
  • Lexi Thompson: +1800
  • Jeong-Eun Lee6: +2000
  • Jessica Korda: +2200
  • Ally Ewing: +2800
  • Nasa Hataoka: +3000
  • Charley Hull: +3500
  • Austin Ernst: +4000
  • Carlota Ciganda: +4000
  • Georgia Hall: +4000
  • Anna Nordqvist: +5000
  • Anne van Dam: +6600
  • Caroline Masson: +6600
  • Cheyenne Knight: +6600
  • Jennifer Song: +6600
  • Sung Hyun Park: +6600
  • Yealimi Noh: +6600
  • Angela Stanford: +7500
  • Brittany Altomare: +7500
  • In Gee Chun: +7500
  • Amy Olson: +8000
  • Amy Yang: +8000
  • Celine Boutier: +8000
  • Jenny Shin: +8000
  • Megan Khang: +8000
  • Mi Jung Hur: +8000
  • Brittany Lincicome: +9000
  • Gaby Lopez: +9000
  • Jennifer Kupcho: +9000
  • Mel Reid: +9000
  • Sophia Popov: +9000
  • Stacy Lewis: +9000
  • Madelene Sagstrom: +10000
  • Sarah Schmelzel: +10000
  • Cristie Kerr: +12500
  • Lindy Duncan: +12500
  • Lizzete Salas: +12500
  • Stephanie Meadow: +12500
  • Angel Yin: +15000
  • Bronte Law: +15000
  • Jasmine Suwannapura: +15000
  • Xiyu Lin: +15000
  • Azahara Munoz: +17500
  • Nanna Koerstz Madsen: +17500
  • Annika Sorenstam: +20000

