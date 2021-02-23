2021 Gainbridge LPGA betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2021 Gainbridge LPGA betting odds have been released for the LPGA Tour event at Lake Nona Golf and Country Club in Orlando, Fla.

The betting favorite this week are Jin Young Ko and Sei Young Kim, who come in at 6-to-1 (+600) betting odds.

Danielle Kang is next best at 10-to-1, while Nelly Korda is on 11-to-1.

2021 Gainbridge LPGA tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the Gainbridge LPGA, played at Lake Nona, which takes over in the second year of the event. This is a good member course that isn't too tricky. Players should be able to take advantage of the course provided they can keep the ball in play, which shouldn't be too taxing.



2021 Gainbridge LPGA betting odds: Outright winner