2021 WGC-Workday Championship at The Concession expert picks, rankings, fantasy golf and betting tips

Looking for 2021 WGC-Workday Championship at The Concession picks, either for betting or fantasy golf games like DraftKings, FanDuel, Yahoo, Golf Channel or the PGA Tour?

We have your 2021 WGC-Workday Championship at The Concession rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

The WGC-Workday Championship at The Concession is this week, and we have an unknown golf course in The Concession. The Nicklaus design opened in 2006 in Bradenton, which isn't too far from Tampa. It's got a very high course and slope rating, and the greens are large and almost too undulating. That's going to mean lots of defensive putting this week. There isn't as much water in play as it might seem, so these guys can play their brand of golf without a whole lot of fear.

2021 WGC-Workday Championship at The Concession rankings: Top 10 picks

1. Dustin Johnson: DJ feel back on Sunday at Riviera. He missed a lot of greens and struggled to get up-and-down. However, I don't think that's going to be much of an issue here.

2. Tony Finau: Tony Finau is a top-five machine in 2021. Yeah, he'll feel sick he lost to Max Homa in the Riviera playoff, but it's not like he hasn't dealt with these feelings.

3. Brooks Koepka: Kopeka put together a nice final round at Riviera after a Saturday blow up. The golf course should suit his aggressive style in taking on the many slight turns and doglegs.

4. Daniel Berger: DB has evolved as a player from his first win at The Honda, but that came on a tricky, long Nicklaus design. It was more severe than the Concession, but Berger is flying of late.

5. Patrick Cantlay: Cantlay fell back on Sunday at Riviera, but the guy has been in it on Sunday in each of his last three events. He keeps putting himself there, like Tony Finau.

6. Jon Rahm: Rahm hasn't finished worse than T-13 this year, and he hasn't finished outside of the top 20 since the US Open last year. He's knocking on the door a lot.

7. Rory McIlroy: Rory missed the cut at Riviera, which seems like something he's wont to do every now and then (though he had the longest active cuts-made streak until Friday). He actually has a slightly higher win percentage after a missed cut compared to his total career.

8. Viktor Hovland: We haven't seen a whole lot of Hovland this year, but when we have, it's been tremendous. Like the strategy leading into the meat of the year.

9. Tyrrell Hatton: Hatton is not going to get a ton of attention this week because he hasn't been playing over here, but disrespect the world No. 5 at your own peril.

10. Will Zalatoris: Zalatoris has been incredible this year. He's still getting used to seeing these places the first time through, and he's crushing it.

