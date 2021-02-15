2021 The Genesis Invitational expert picks, rankings, fantasy golf and betting tips

Looking for 2021 The Genesis Invitational picks, either for betting or fantasy golf games like DraftKings, FanDuel, Yahoo, Golf Channel or the PGA Tour?

We have your 2021 The Genesis Invitational rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

The Genesis Invitational is this week, and this event should feel a lot like its normal self, but there are some exceptions. Of course, there are no fans. Tiger isn't playing. And a number of Euro Tour top-50 players that would normally come over here to play this are not coming.

2021 The Genesis Invitational rankings: Top 10 picks

1. Dustin Johnson: Best player in the world right now, and it's not even close.

2. Patrick Cantlay: Consecutive runner-up finishes, and he's coming to a golf course he likes.

3. Rory McIlroy: McIlroy continues to put himself in a position to win, including in Abu Dhabi, and then not getting it done. But he gets close as often as anyone.

4. Brooks Koepka: Brooks is back, man, and when he's confident, he's really hard to beat. Not much to show at Riv yet.

5. Daniel Berger: Berger is coming off a win at Pebble, and he's one of a handful of players to win multiple times since the three-month COVID break.

6. Xander Schauffele: Xander isn't quite there yet to close the door on his first win in two years, but his record at Riv is good.

7. Bryson DeChambeau: Bryson is getting leaner, not bigger, which seems a good strategy. He keeps chasing distance, and it seems to help here based on his record.

8. Justin Thomas: JT will still be in some mourning over his grandfather's passing, and that might impact his play. However, he has positioned himself to win here in the past.

9. Tony Finau: If you're looking for someone to win, Finau isn't your guy. But if you want someone who's going to finish well, Tony can't miss lately.

10. Viktor Hovland: Hovland has made limited starts this year -- just two -- but has been T-2 and T-6 in those starts against solid fields.

