REVIEW: The CaddyDaddy Claw Pro golf glove is a low-maintenance, durable option for golfers

For the last year or so, I've predominantly used one glove: The Claw by CaddyDaddy.

It's a comfortable glove that has mesh backing for ventilation and a silicone-coated palm that delivers good grip in pretty much all conditions. It's the first golf glove I ever actually put in the wash, and it came out looking better and working just the same. Needless to say, I have put my original version of The Claw through the ringer, as well a subsequent improved version. It's what I wear.

Now CaddyDaddy has come out with a second model of The Claw, called The Claw Pro, which has some new features and changes that certain players might appreciate more. CaddyDaddy provided me with a sample to try for review, and I've been using it for a couple of months now.

In The Claw Pro, the mesh backing has been improved and made more stable with the implementation of suede for the portion of the back of your hand nearest your wrist, where the Velcro closure is. This is a better material for opening and closing gloves compared to the mesh. The mesh section now is from the beginning of the knuckles through the fingers, meaning there's still good air flow and comfort while wearing the glove, but there's now more durability for someone like me, who puts on and takes off their gloves on every shot.

The silicone web coating in palm, fingers and thumb is helpful for a golfer looking to swing hard (that's me) because it's less likely to slip in the grip. The added comfort is a bonus.

The Claw Pro has a grey color I like more than the white, too. It's one of the most common colors in my golf wardrobe (as opposed to a tan or beige), and it looks better when it's a little dirty compared to the white. The gloves fit true to size, though I like to strap in my golf gloves so they're snug.

The beauty of The Claw is that it doesn't have any material that's prone to hardening or cracking if you leave it in your golf bag in between rounds, which I do. With a leather glove crumpled up in my bag pockets, it's bound to deform in either cold temperatures in the winter or with drying sweat in the summer. Perhaps I should just take better care of my gloves, but with The Claw and The Claw Pro, I'm covered. Every time I use the glove, it's practically like new.

If you're like me and wind up rushing to the first tee a lot or simply refuse to have a post-round glove routine, then The Claw or The Claw Pro is right up your alley. Even if you don't fit into either of those categories, these gloves last a long time (I still have my original models in the rotation) and won't force you to scurry into the pro shop every 3-6 months to get a last-minute replacement.

The CaddyDaddy Claw Pro retails for $25 and is available at CaddyDaddy's website.