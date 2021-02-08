2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am expert picks, rankings, fantasy golf and betting tips

Looking for 2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am picks, either for betting or fantasy golf games like DraftKings, FanDuel, Yahoo, Golf Channel or the PGA Tour?

We have your 2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is this week, and it's probably going to be weird. There will be no celebrities, and the tournament will only use two courses. It's basically like how the AmEx or Farmers were played, except it's on some of the best real estate in the world.

Our top 10 is a ranking of the best players in the field -- BUT they're not always the best bets! Want our top picks?

2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am rankings: Top 10 picks

1. Dustin Johnson: Best player in the world right now, and it's not even close.

2. Patrick Cantlay: Good showing here last year, and he's a guy you kind of expect to be there pretty much every time out now.

3. Paul Casey: One of the other name players in the field, Casey is coming off a win in Dubai on the European Tour. Feeling good, playing well.

4. Daniel Berger: Berger absolutely crapped the bed and missed the cut in Phoenix. Stuff happens. Still, his chill vibe should work here.

5. Will Zalatoris: Zalatoris has gone T-7 and T-17 in his last two starts and had an outside shot to make noise on Sunday at Scottsdale. No fans, no ams should help.

6. Brendan Steele: Steele's been on a solid run of late, including a top-five finish in his last three starts. He's streaky.

7. Jason Day: If there's a horse-for-course play this week, it's Day. Unfortunately, he's missed three of the last five cuts.

8. Kevin Streelman: Streels is playing well, and he's done great in this event over the years -- particularly in partnership with Larry Fitzgerald on the pro-am side. Playing solid golf his last four events.

9. Phil Mickelson: The other horse-for-course this week. He's won here fives times and finished no worse than third in the last three of these. Still, he's missed two of his last five cuts and hasn't pierced the top 50 in any of them.

10. Francesco Molinari: People seem surprised that Molinari is on the upswing, but we've been telling Forebucks members for weeks about his resurgence. Coming off consecutive top-10s.

