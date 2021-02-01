2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open expert picks, rankings, fantasy golf and betting tips

Looking for 2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open picks, either for betting or fantasy golf games like DraftKings, FanDuel, Yahoo, Golf Channel or the PGA Tour?

We have your 2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

The Waste Management Phoenix Open is this week, and it's probably going to be weird. There will be way fewer fans, and that means the craziness that is the 16th (and increasingly the 17th) hole will be diminished. Still, it should be a solid week with a good field.

Our top 10 is a ranking of the best players in the field -- BUT they're not always the best bets! Want our top picks?

To see our hidden picks and weekly model, join Forebucks!

For just $99 for 12 months or for free with a qualifying sportsbook deposit, Forebucks members get access to our winning weekly PGA Tour event model, in-depth DraftKings picks, searchable database of PGA Tour results from 2011-present and top-15 PGA Tour trends, as well exclusive members-only content.

You'll also have access to our course fit modeling, Quality Stokes Gained data, course demand insights, as well individual access to fantasy expert Ryan Ballengee for your unique questions.

BECOME A MEMBER NOW

2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open rankings: Top 10 picks

1. Jon Rahm: Rahm likes this event, went to Arizona State and looked fabulous at Torrey. Came up short against Reed, but he looks healthy and comfortable with his new equipment (except still working out the putter).

2. Rory McIlroy: You have to put Rory in a high spot because he's always there, but it's hard to think of his as a closer. He's going to be there, though.

3. Webb Simpson: Simpson is the defending champion at a place where he thrives. It's hard to look past his win and second in the last four years.

4. Sungjae Im: Sungjae keeps putting himself there on the weekend of late. Had a T-7 here in 2019, so there's some course history, but he plays well everywhere.

5. Harris English: Willing to look past Harris' MC at Torrey. The weather was nuts. He's played well here in even-numbered years, but that's not to suggest he'll play poorly in odd-numbered years.

6. Xander Schauffele: Xander very quietly had a great finish at Torrey. Reed sucked away all the attention. He was T-10 here in 2019. Another guy who hangs around a lot but doesn't close much.

7. Daniel Berger: Berger should probably be higher. 10th and T-7 to start the year. Been off for a few weeks. Love the pacing of his schedule, and he has results here.

8. Hideki Matsuyama: Hideki's putting is awful, but for whatever reason, he sees the reads in Phoenix. Not saying to mortgage your house on the guy, but his record speaks for itself.

9. Ryan Palmer: Palmer is going to be a great bet this week on the outright market. Been playing well and has a pair of top-five finishes here in 2013 and 2015.

10. Gary Woodland: If Woodland is truly starting to feel better as he plays again, then this should be a great spot for him to sneak in under the radar.

For DraftKings and DFS analysis, sign up for Forebucks and check out our 2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open model!