2021 Omega Dubai Desert Classic betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2021 Omega Dubai Desert Classic betting odds have been released for the European Tour event at Emirates Golf Club in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The betting favorite this week is Tyrrell Hatton, who comes in at 7-to-1 (+700) betting odds.

Tommy Fleetwood and Collin Morikawa are both on 12-to-1, while Matt Fitzpatrick is 16-to-1.

2021 Omega Dubai Desert Classic tips, expert picks and futures bets

See the latest sportsbook promotions, bonuses and odds-boosted bets for golf bettors!

This week, we have the Omega Dubai Desert Classic, which continues the European Tour's season-opening Desert Swing. Many of the same characters from last week are here again in Dubai, and I think you can expect a pretty similar top-heavy leaderboard with some surprises thrown in there.

To see our hidden picks and weekly model, join Forebucks!

We recently nailed the Masters winner, an 81-to-1 and a 40-to-1 shot on the European Tour, a 80-to-1 and a 30-to-1 shot on the PGA Tour and a 19-to-1 shot on the Korn Ferry Tour!

For just $50 for 12 months or for free with a qualifying sportsbook deposit, Forebucks members get access to our winning weekly PGA Tour event model, in-depth DraftKings picks, searchable database of PGA Tour results from 2011-present and top-15 PGA Tour trends, as well exclusive members-only content.

You'll also have access to our course fit modeling, Quality Stokes Gained data, course demand insights, as well individual access to fantasy expert Ryan Ballengee for your unique questions.

Join now before we increase our membership fee on January 1, 2021!

BECOME A MEMBER NOW

2021 Omega Dubai Desert Classic betting odds: Outright winner