2021 Farmers Insurance Open expert picks, rankings, fantasy golf and betting tips

Looking for 2021 Farmers Insurance Open picks, either for betting or fantasy golf games like DraftKings, FanDuel, Yahoo, Golf Channel or the PGA Tour?

We have your 2021 Farmers Insurance Open rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

The Farmers Insurance Open is this week, marking the arrival of the PGA Tour to SoCal and to this year's US Open stop. The South Course at Torrey Pines will host the Open come June, and we should get a bit of a preview of that this week. Expect some gnarly rough on a really long South Course and even a little difficulty on the redesigned North Course.

2021 Farmers Insurance Open rankings: Top 10 picks

1. Jon Rahm: Rahm pulled out of the AmEx as a bit of a precaution, and that's fine. He's a great fit here, too, including a past win.

2. Rory McIlroy: Rory once again could not close the deal on a Sunday, this time in Abu Dhabi. But he's been in the top five here the last two years.

3. Xander Schauffele: Just remember Xander when we get to June. He does not have a top-15 finish in this event.

4. Harris English: Earlier in his career, English was a mainstay in this event. He's a different, perhaps better, player now.

5. Sungjae Im: Sungjae keeps getting into position and then going sideways in the money rounds. He'll correct that.

6. Tony Finau: Finau slays in this event, and relatively speaking, he's a strong player. But he keeps getting passed on Sundays despite solid effort.

7. Viktor Hovland: Hovland's first crack at Torrey Pines was a MC. He was also an amateur and 1,133rd in the world. He's better now.

8. Hideki Matsuyama: Hideki plays this tournament rather well, despite the South Course seemingly not being his best fit. He's been on the way back up for a while now.

9. Patrick Reed: Reed has been in the top 15 here each of the last two years. His AmEx MC was his first in six months.

10. Marc Leishman: Maybe stepping out a little bit on recommending Leishman, but it feels like some positive signs are there beyond the Sony finish to warrant it.

