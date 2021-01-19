2021 Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2021 Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions betting odds have been released for the LPGA Tour event at Tranquilo Golf Club in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

The betting favorite this week is Brooke Henderson, who comes in at 6-to-1 (+600) betting odds.

Nelly Korda is next best at 8-to-1, while Lexi Thompson and Danielle Kang are now on 9-to-1.

This week, we have the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, played at Tranquilo Golf Club and featuring only winners from the last three seasons on the LPGA Tour. There's a celebrity component to the tournament, which is a fun tag-along to the curtain-opener.



2021 Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions betting odds: Outright winner