2021 The American Express expert picks, rankings, fantasy golf and betting tips

The American Express is this week, marking the return of the PGA Tour to the mainland United States. The California desert event is typically three- or four-day pro-am, but the pandemic has rendered that not possible this year. That means the players won't be catering at all to amateurs, and they're just going to be rolling.

Our top 10 is a ranking of the best players in the field -- BUT they're not always the best bets! Want our top picks?

2021 The American Express rankings: Top 10 picks

1. Kevin Na: Na won last week at Waialae, and this is another place where he can show up and show out. The courses aren't long, and his short game can shine.

2. Sungjae Im: Sungjae wasn't great last week. Got to the weekend and got boat-raced. That can't happen this week either. Good record in two starts.

3. Patrick Cantlay: Cantlay played well in the fall and was above board at Kapalua. Finished T-9 here in 2019, and he should cruise to a decent finish.

4. Patrick Reed: Reed ended 2020 playing really well. He was in the exact middle of the pack at Kapalua, however. Fair record in this event.

5. Brooks Koepka: Brooks starts his 2021 here. Missed the cut in Mexico to end his 2020, but he had been in the top seven in his prior two starts.

6. Scottie Scheffler: Scheffler had a few down weeks last summer and has been solid since. He should fare well with dome-like conditions.

7. Tony Finau: Finau had a good week here last year that surprised some. He should rate well again in our model here this year, despite the lousy finish at Kapalua.

8. Matthew Wolff: The ranking is more based on how he ended 2020, like a dud, than a great flurry in September. He should absolutely light up these three courses.

9. Patton Kizzire: The big man is getting back to where he wants to be. Don't tell anyone, but he's got three top-15 finishes in his last five starts.

10. Abraham Ancer: Ancer was surprisingly ineffective at Waialae, but again his game should work well on a short-ish set of courses.

NOTE: Jon Rahm was our original No. 1 in the ranking, but he has since withdrawn from the tournament.

