PXG’s new 0211 Collection is an invitation to more golfers to get in on the brand

Parsons Xtreme Golf (PXG) has long been thought of as a brand that's out of the reach of a lot of golfers. The price tag on PXG clubs in their early years was admittedly high, and that reputation has kind of stuck.

However, founder Dr. Bob Parsons never had the intention of charging those prices forever. He wanted to bring down the price of PXG to be more accessible for the average golfer, and with recent releases and promotions, he's done that. He's extended special pricing for military veterans to everyone, making the brand a viable option financially compared to every major manufacturer.

With the company's new 0211 Collection, Parsons and PXG are taking that idea another step. The big headline with the 0211 Collection is that the driver is $375. That's right. Most major OEMs are at $500 or above with their drivers, putting the 0211 driver in the company of Tour Edge, which offers a similarly great value for their Exotics drivers.

While the 0211 fairway woods, hybrids and irons aren't at quite the same shocking price point, they stack up well against their peers, suddenly making PXG -- without special pricing -- a realistic option for more golfers.

The 0211 line doesn't represent a line of clubs boasting outdated technology, either.

0211 driver, fairway woods and hybrids

The PXG 2021 0211 Driver features a Ti811 body and a new titanium alloy, Ti412, in the face, with a larger profile (taller face) that should inspire confidence in golfers. The company says Ti412 should generate improved ball speeds with increased face deflection while allowing the material to flex and stress at impact. The driver has a single weight port on the sole, with a deeper center of gravity position designed to launch the ball higher with a high moment-of-inertia profile.

The crown has a carbon fiber panel in the center that fans out to its flanked-off sections of titanium, looking to reinforce the crown on the side while still reducing overall weight. The sole has a rail-looking system to strengthen the sole while allowing the design to thin out sections close to the face for maximizing ball speeds. Inside, a section of TPE in the back of the club dials in acoustics.

The driver is available in 9-, 10.5- and 12-degree heads.

The fairway woods and hybrids have a similarly larger, more friendly profile. The fairway woods have a maraging HT1770 steel for the face insert, which has a more rounded look on the leading edge to obscure the profile of a deeper (taller) face, while there's relief built into the heel and toe areas, almost like a wedge, to help golfers get through a variety of lies to the ball. The rails carry over here, and they lower the center of gravity while also helping get through lies better. A sole weight near the face of the AM355 body lowers the center of gravity while killing some spin with its position. The woods can be adjusted with a hosel that allows lofts to go up and down 1.5 degrees.

The fairway woods are available in 3- (15 degrees), 5- (18 degrees) and 7-wood (21 degrees) heads for $325 each.

The hybrids don't have titanium in the face, using the same maraging HT1770 steel found in the fairway woods for the insert that is designed to perform well with the smaller profile of a hybrid. The toe is squared-off to offer some additional contact area for the average golfer who might struggle to extricate their ball from a nasty lie. The sole weight on the AM355 body returns here, too.

The hybrids are available in 19-, 22-, 25- and 28-degree heads for $275 each.

0211 irons

The 0211 irons are largely inspired by the 0311 Gen3 irons, which is the company's latest, high-end offering. With a body made from 431 stainless steel, these hollow-body irons have two different materials, dubbed together as DualCOR (coefficient of restitution, a measure of returning swing energy to the ball at impact) on the inside: a firmer TPE material near the HT1770 maraging steel face insert for support and flexing, with a softer, bouncier material in the rest of the iron for performance. The amount of that more explosive, softer material goes down as the set gets to the scoring clubs, as they're not as much about distance as they are about control. There's an undercut around the perimeter of the face to make the effective area of the face insert 15 percent larger compared to the original 0211 irons.

The irons have a progressive offset and bounce to help the golfer with both keeping the ball going toward the target and the club getting to the ball through the turf. The top rail of mass is angled slightly, moving mass from the upper back area of the heel toward the upper back area of toe, to move the center of gravity toward the center of the clubface to deliver a high MOI while still keeping mass in the ideal impact zone for higher ball speeds.

So, what's the difference between the new 0211 and the Gen3 0311? Customization, primarily. The 0211s won't have custom weight screws like their more expensive cousins, and there's just one model compared to the four available in the 0311 series. These irons also have stronger lofts than the original 0211s, with the company looking to balance out expected trajectories with advances in weight positioning.

The PXG 0211 irons are available in 4-iron through lob wedge for $195 per club.