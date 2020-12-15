2020 CME Group Tour Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2020 CME Group Tour Championship betting odds have been released for the LPGA Tour event at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla.
The betting favorite this week is Sei Young Kim, who comes in at 15-to-2 (+750) betting odds.
Inbee Park is next best at 9-to-1, while world No. 1 Jin Young Ko is now on 10-to-1.
2020 CME Group Tour Championship
This week, we have the rescheduled CME Group Tour Championship, played at Tiburon Golf Club, where the QBE Shootout was last week. This is a no-cut event, with the winner picking up more than $1 million. Lots on the line.
2020 CME Group Tour Championship betting odds: Outright winner
- Sei Young Kim: +750
- Inbee Park: +900
- Jin Young Ko: +1000
- Brooke Henderson: +1500
- Danielle Kang: +1700
- So Yeon Ryu: +1700
- Lydia Ko: +1700
- Nasa Hataoka: +2100
- Nelly Korda: +2200
- Charley Hull: +2900
- Lexi Thompson: +2900
- Carlota Ciganda: +3100
- Minjee Lee: +3100
- Jessica Korda: +3200
- Ariya Jutanugarn: +3400
- Moriya Jutanugarn: +3400
- Yealimi Noh: +4100
- Georgia Hall: +5200
- Jennifer Song: +5200
- Austin Ernst: +5600
- Megan Khang: +6100
- Mel Reid: +6100
- Brittany Altomare: +6200
- Jenny Shin: +6700
- Caroline Masson: +6700
- Jodi Ewart Shadoff: +7200
- Amy Olson: +7700
- Jennifer Kupcho: +8200
- Anna Nordqvist: +8200
- Angela Stanford: +8200
- Cheyenne Knight: +8200
- In Gee Chun: +8200
- Hannah Green: +8200
- Stacy Lewis: +9200
- Celine Boutier: +9200
- Amy Yang: +10200
- Lizette Salas: +10200
- Gaby Lopez: +10200
- Mina Harigae: +12800
- Katherine Kirk: +12800
- Stephanie Meadow: +12800
- Sarah Schmelzel: +12800
- Yu Liu: +12800
- Anne van Dam: +12800
- Lindsey Weaver: +12800
- Madelene Sagstrom: +12800
- Brittany Lincicome: +12800
- Xiyu Lin: +12800
- Cristie Kerr: +15300
- Bianca Pagdanganan: +15300
- Ashleigh Buhai: +15300
- Azahara Munoz: +15300
- Kelly Tan: +15300
- Nanna Koerstz Madsen: +15300
- Kristen Gillman: +15300
- Jasmine Suwannapura: +16500
- Andrea Lee: +17600
- Perrine Delacour: +20000
- Leona Maguire: +20000
- Alena Sharp: +20000
- Linnea Strom: +20000
- Pernilla Lindberg: +20000
- Mi Hyang Lee: +25000
- Brittany Lang: +25000
- Mirim Lee: +30000
- Maria Fassi: +30000
- Emma Talley: +30000
- Christina Kim: +40000
- Cydney Clanton: +40000
- Hee Young Park: +50000
- Sarah Kemp: +75000
- Natalie Gulbis: +100000