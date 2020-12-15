2020 CME Group Tour Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2020 CME Group Tour Championship betting odds have been released for the LPGA Tour event at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla.

The betting favorite this week is Sei Young Kim, who comes in at 15-to-2 (+750) betting odds.

Inbee Park is next best at 9-to-1, while world No. 1 Jin Young Ko is now on 10-to-1.

2020 CME Group Tour Championship tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the rescheduled CME Group Tour Championship, played at Tiburon Golf Club, where the QBE Shootout was last week. This is a no-cut event, with the winner picking up more than $1 million. Lots on the line.



2020 CME Group Tour Championship betting odds: Outright winner