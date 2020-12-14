TaylorMade Golf SIM2 and SIM2 Max driver pictures hit R&A, USGA conforming list

If you've been looking to see pictures of TaylorMade Golf's SIM2 and SIM2 Max drivers, the USGA and R&A conforming driver lists are your friend.

The USGA conforming driver list and the R&A conforming driver list are both a great way to market to golf equipment aficionados (geeks, depending on who's speaking). When a driver appears on the list, an image of the driver sole shows up, and it's one of the first looks many golfers get of a new, highly-anticipated release. It also means the club has been approved for competition, so we're likely to see it in play right away.

It just so happens the PGA Tour kicks off 2021 in a few weeks at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, and there will be plenty of TaylorMade staffers there with the new SIM2 or SIM Max2 in the bag. Dustin Johnson is one such player.

Meanwhile, here's what the SIM2 and SIM Max2 drivers look like as they appear on the conforming list, which is updated every Monday with the prior week's submissions.

As has been the case since the SIM line came out, the SIM driver has been the one for better players, while the SIM Max is more geared toward a wider swath of players.

Carbon fiber figures prominently in both drivers, as has been the case for years. Both drivers have a substantial weight pad and a carved out section of the sole that's designed to help with aerodynamics based on how the club moves through the final stages of the downswing.

TaylorMade SIM2 driver

The SIM2 driver has a weight port that looks to bring weight toward the hitting zone to kill spin while using that port to also drive down the center of gravity. In conjunction with the weight pad, the center of gravity is back enough for forgiveness but forward enough to kill spin.

The driver sole slot on the SIM2 is a new version of the Speed Pocket, with the function designed to deliver higher ball speeds across the face.

TaylorMade SIM2 Max driver

The SIM2 Max driver has a similar design, but the noted difference is the weight port is closer to the heel than the SIM2, creating a draw bias to help most golfers. That port is likely less in weight compared to the SIM2, and it's designed to not impact spin as much as bias while maintaining high moment of inertia for a forgiving launch.

This driver also utilizes the Speed pocket.