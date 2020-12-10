How a canceled Korn Ferry Tour event still led to a big impact

The Korn Ferry Tour's 2020 season was dramatically upended by the pandemic, forcing the tour to concoct a schedule of spun-up events while canceling a number of events that were originally on the docket.

One of those events was the Simmons Bank Open, which was set for early May in Nashville. The event benefits the Snedeker Foundation, which is Brandt Snedeker's non-profit that looks to provide services, programming and resources to serve underprivileged and maltreated children. Without an event to run, the tournament needed to find a new way to raise money to have a significant charitable impact.

Simmons Bank had an idea, stepping up to pledge a $50 donation to the Snedeker Foundation for every birdie made in PGA Tour and Korn Ferry Tour events during the 2020 season by the bank's ambassadors, including Snedeker, Will Zalatoris, Braden Thornberry, Kevin Dougherty and Dawson Armstrong. The effort was dubbed the Drive. Putt. Do Good. initiative.

“When the Simmons Bank Open was canceled this year, we knew we needed to find a safe, creative way to deliver on our promise to support the mission of the Snedeker Foundation,” said George Makris, chairman and CEO of Simmons Bank. “At a time when so many canceled events mean canceled donations for worthy causes, we’re delighted we could partner with these talented golfers to make this donation. Simmons Bank is proud to give back through our Drive. Putt. Do Good. initiative to an organization that provides vital services to children.”

The players collectively make 1,401 birdies for a pledge total of $70,050. Simmons Bank bumped up the total to a $75,000 donation, which was made official this week.

“This year has posed significant challenges for nonprofits across the nation including many charity golf events that had to be canceled or postponed due to COVID 19,” said Brandt Snedeker.

“It says a lot about Simmons Bank that they were willing to step up and provide a fundraising platform to generate donations, despite our tournament being canceled. They didn’t have to, but we’re very glad they did, and I join Will, Kevin, Braden and Dawson in saying we’re glad to be part of Drive. Putt. Do Good. so that the good work we’re able to do can continue."