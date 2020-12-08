The US Women’s Open may be the biggest week in golf this year

There's one last major to be played in 2020, as the US Women's Open will unfold at Champions Golf Club in Houston.

The club, founded by Jimmy Demaret and Jackie Burke, Jr. in 1957, is a serendipitous host. With a 12-month season, Champions can host the rarest of December majors with a weather forecast that will have highs in the 70s on Thursday and Friday before dropping into the low 60s for the weekend.

The other fortunate break is that Champions has two courses, with the Cypress Creek course and the Jackrabbit course. While the Cypress Creek course was renovated to host the Open, the Jackrabbit is no slouch. With its own character, including tighter playing corridors, the Jackrabbit is a worthy co-host in these unique circumstances.

It was important for the US Women's Open to be played. Critical even. The US Women's Open is the biggest event in women's golf, by far.



