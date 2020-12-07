2020 US Women’s Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2020 US Women's Open betting odds have been released for the LPGA Tour and USGA event at Champions Golf Club in Houston, Texas.
The betting favorite this week is Nasa Hataoka, who comes in at 9-to-1 (+900) betting odds.
Inbee Park is next best at 11-to-1, while world No. 1 Jin Young Ko is now on 12-to-1.
This week, we have the rescheduled US Women's Open, played on the two courses at the historic club. After each player gets a round on both courses, they're consolidating for the weekend. It's the first time this has happened at the US Women's Open, but it's necessary to have a field of 156 in December.
2020 US Women's Open betting odds: Outright winner
- Sei Young Kim: +1000
- Inbee Park: +1200
- Danielle Kang: +1300
- Hye Jin Choi: +1700
- Brooke Henderson: +1900
- Jin Young Ko: +1900
- Nelly Korda: +1900
- Nasa Hataoka: +2300
- So Yeon Ryu: +3000
- Carlota Ciganda: +3000
- Minjee Lee: +3000
- Lexi Thompson: +3000
- Jeongeun Lee6: +3400
- Lydia Ko: +3500
- Ally Ewing: +3500
- Georgia Hall: +3700
- Emily Kristine Pedersen: +4400
- Charley Hull: +4700
- Sung Hyun Park: +4700
- Hae Ran Ryu: +5700
- Jennifer Song: +5700
- Jessica Korda: +5700
- Brittany Altomare: +5700
- Mel Reid: +6200
- Caroline Masson: +6200
- Yealimi Noh: +6200
- Anna Nordqvist: +6200
- Jennifer Kupcho: +6400
- Austin Ernst: +6800
- Ayaka Furue: +6800
- Celine Boutier: +7200
- Angela Stanford: +7300
- Ariya Jutanugarn: +7300
- Mi Jung Hur: +7700
- Moriya Jutanugarn: +7800
- Hee Jeong Lim: +7800
- Hinako Shibuno: +8000
- Jodi Ewart Shadoff: +8300
- Na Rin An: +8300
- Mina Harigae: +8300
- Amy Yang: +8300
- Kristen Gillman: +8500
- In Gee Chun: +9400
- Stacy Lewis: +9400
- Anne van Dam: +9400
- Yu Liu: +10200
- Sophia Popov: +10300
- Gaby Lopez: +10300
- Jenny Shin: +11400
- Hannah Green: +11400
- Cheyenne Knight: +11400
- Lizette Salas: +12800
- Katherine Kirk: +12800
- A Lim Kim: +12800
- Seon Woo Bae: +12800
- Amy Olson: +14300
- Kelly Tan: +14300
- Megan Khang: +14300
- Bianca Pagdanganan: +14300
- Angel Yin: +14300
- Ashleigh Buhai: +15300
- Nanna Koerstz Madsen: +16400
- Xiyu Lin: +16400
- Yuka Saso: +17900
- Lindsey Weaver: +17900
- Eun Hee Ji: +17900
- Rose Zhang: +17900
- Su-Hyun Oh: +17900
- Azahara Munoz: +20500
- Sarah Schmelzel: +20500
- Yuna Nishimura: +20500
- Jasmine Suwannapura: +20500
- Mi Hyang Lee: +20500
- Min Young 2 Lee: +23100
- Brittany Lincicome: +23100
- Andrea Lee: +23100
- Brittany Lang: +23100
- Ho-Yu An: +25700
- Madelene Sagstrom: +25700
- Cristie Kerr: +25700
- Perrine Delacour: +25700
- Chella Choi: +25700
- Pornanong Phatlum: +25700
- Frida Kinhult: +25700
- Maria Fassi: +25700
- Patty Tavatanakit: +25700
- Alena Sharp: +28400
- Sakura Koiwai: +28400
- Erika Hara: +28400
- Gerina Piller: +28400
- Caroline Hedwall: +28400
- Christina Kim: +28400
- Nuria Iturrios: +31000
- Pernilla Lindberg: +31000
- Annie Park: +31000
- Yu Jin Sung: +31000
- Mirim Lee: +31000
- Jaye Marie Green: +31000
- Gabriela Ruffels: +36400
- Momko Ueda: +36400
- Ingrid Lindblad: +36400
- Pauline Roussin Bouchard: +41800
- Cydney Clanton: +41800
- Jeong Eun Lee: +41800
- Lei Ye: +41800
- Pajaree Anannarukarn: +41800
- Mi Jeong Jeon: +41800
- Nicole Broch Larsen: +41800
- Teresa Lu: +41800
- Hee Young Park: +41800
- Yui Kawamoto: +41800
- Ryann OToole: +41800
- Minami Katsu: +41800
- Bronte Law: +41800
- Esther Henseleit: +41800
- Linn Grant: +41800
- Alessia Nobilio: +41800
- Linnea Strom: +52700
- Lauren Stephenson: +52700
- Mamiko Higa: +52700
- Mone Inami: +52700
- Meghan Maclaren: +52700
- Emilia Migliaccio: +52700
- Maria Fernanda Torres: +52700
- Lucie Malchirand: +52700
- Agathe Laisne: +52700
- Beatrice Wallin: +52700
- Fatima Fernandez Cano: +63900
- Morgan Pressel: +63900
- Kim Kaufman: +63900
- Janie Jackson: +63900
- Maja Stark: +63900
- Lily May Humphreys: +63900
- Olivia Mehaffey: +63900
- Kaitlyn Papp: +63900
- Eri Okayama: +81200
- Lala Anai: +81200
- Sayaka Takahashi: +81200
- Emma Spitz: +81200
- Auston Kim: +81200
- Kana Mikashima: +81200
- Ji Yeong Kim2: +81200
- Marianne Skarpnord: +81200
- Allisen Corpuz: +81200
- Caterina Don: +81200
- Ana Belac: +81200
- Amelia Garvey: +81200
- Emily Toy: +81200
- Benedetta Moresco: +81200
- Sarah Jane Smith: +91000
- Saki Asai: +100100
- Christine Wolf: +100100
- Asuka Kashiwabara: +100100
- Ina Kim-Schaad: +100100
- Seung Yeon Lee: +100100
- Jing Yan: +100100