2020 DP World Tour Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2020 DP World Tour Championship betting odds have been released for the European Tour event at Jumeirah Golf Estates' Earth Course in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The betting favorite this week is Robert MacIntyre, who comes in at 12-to-1 (+1200) betting odds.

Bernd Wiesberger and Martin Kaymer are next best at 14-to-1, with Thomas Detry on 16-to-1.

2020 DP World Tour Championship tips, expert picks and futures bets

See the latest sportsbook promotions, bonuses and odds-boosted bets for golf bettors!

This week, we have the DP World Tour Championship, which is the season-ending tournament on the European Tour schedule. It hasn't attracted the same quality of field as years past, but it's still a big week on the European Tour with a number of PGA Tour regulars going to Dubai to play.

To see our hidden picks and weekly model, join Forebucks!

We recently nailed the Masters winner, an 81-to-1 and a 40-to-1 shot on the European Tour, a 80-to-1 and a 30-to-1 shot on the PGA Tour and a 19-to-1 shot on the Korn Ferry Tour!

For just $50 for 12 months or <a="https://thegolfnewsnet.com/latest-sportsbook-offers-and-promo-codes-for-golf-bettors/">for free with a qualifying sportsbook deposit, Forebucks members get access to our winning weekly PGA Tour event model, in-depth DraftKings picks, searchable database of PGA Tour results from 2011-present and top-15 PGA Tour trends, as well exclusive members-only content.

You'll also have access to our course fit modeling, Quality Stokes Gained data, course demand insights, as well individual access to fantasy expert Ryan Ballengee for your unique questions.

Join now before we increase our membership fee on January 1, 2021!

BECOME A MEMBER NOW

2020 DP World Tour Championship betting odds: Outright winner