2020 Volunteers of America Classic betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2020 Volunteers of America Classic betting odds have been released for the LPGA Tour event at Old American Golf Club in The Colony, Texas.

The betting favorite this week is Nasa Hataoka, who comes in at 9-to-1 (+900) betting odds.

Inbee Park is next best at 11-to-1, while world No. 1 Jin Young Ko is now on 12-to-1.

2020 Volunteers of America Classic tips, expert picks and futures bets

See the latest sportsbook promotions, bonuses and odds-boosted bets for golf bettors!

This week, we have the rescheduled Volunteers of America Classic, set to be a lead in to the US Women's Open next week in Houston. This event typically turns up long-shot winners, but we don't typically get the world No. 1 and major winners galore in the field.

To see our hidden picks and weekly model, join Forebucks!

We recently nailed the Masters winner, an 81-to-1 and a 40-to-1 shot on the European Tour, a 30-to-1 shot on the PGA Tour and a 19-to-1 shot on the Korn Ferry Tour!

For just $50 for 12 months or for free with a qualifying sportsbook deposit, Forebucks members get access to our winning weekly PGA Tour event model, in-depth DraftKings picks, searchable database of PGA Tour results from 2011-present and top-15 PGA Tour trends, as well exclusive members-only content.

You'll also have access to our course fit modeling, Quality Stokes Gained data, course demand insights, as well individual access to fantasy expert Ryan Ballengee for your unique questions.

BECOME A MEMBER NOW

2020 Volunteers of America Classic betting odds: Outright winner