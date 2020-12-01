2020 Volunteers of America Classic betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2020 Volunteers of America Classic betting odds have been released for the LPGA Tour event at Old American Golf Club in The Colony, Texas.
The betting favorite this week is Nasa Hataoka, who comes in at 9-to-1 (+900) betting odds.
Inbee Park is next best at 11-to-1, while world No. 1 Jin Young Ko is now on 12-to-1.
2020 Volunteers of America Classic tips, expert picks and futures bets
This week, we have the rescheduled Volunteers of America Classic, set to be a lead in to the US Women's Open next week in Houston. This event typically turns up long-shot winners, but we don't typically get the world No. 1 and major winners galore in the field.
2020 Volunteers of America Classic betting odds: Outright winner
- Nasa Hataoka: +900
- Inbee Park: +1100
- Jin Young Ko: +1200
- Minjee Lee: +1300
- Ally Mcdonald: +1700
- Brittany Altomare: +2400
- So Yeon Ryu: +2600
- Mel Reid: +2700
- Jeongeun Lee6: +3000
- Austin Ernst: +3100
- Moriya Jutanugarn: +3200
- Caroline Masson: +3700
- Ariya Jutanugarn: +3700
- Celine Boutier: +4200
- Stacy Lewis: +4200
- Mi Jung Hur: +4200
- Jessica Korda: +4200
- Cheyenne Knight: +4200
- Amy Yang: +4200
- Charley Hull: +4200
- Sung Hyun Park: +4200
- Anna Nordqvist: +4200
- Jodi Ewart Shadoff: +4700
- In Gee Chun: +5200
- Yu Liu: +5800
- Katherine Kirk: +5800
- Gaby Lopez: +5800
- Sophia Popov: +5800
- Yealimi Noh: +5800
- Jennifer Kupcho: +6000
- Bianca Pagdanganan: +6200
- Jenny Shin: +6300
- Amy Olson: +6300
- Lizette Salas: +6900
- Hannah Green: +6900
- Angel Yin: +7300
- Ashleigh Buhai: +7300
- Megan Khang: +7300
- Stephanie Meadow: +9200
- Kelly Tan: +9400
- Mi Hyang Lee: +9400
- Jasmine Suwannapura: +10400
- Andrea Lee: +10400
- Sarah Schmelzel: +10400
- Maria Fassi: +12100
- Angela Stanford: +12900
- Eun Hee Ji: +12900
- Xiyu Lin: +12900
- Su Oh: +12900
- Kristen Gillman: +12900
- Cristie Kerr: +12900
- Robynn Ree: +12900
- Chella Choi: +15600
- Leona Maguire: +15600
- Pernilla Lindberg: +15600
- Lindy Duncan: +15600
- Lindsey Weaver: +15600
- Perrine Delacour: +15600
- Brittany Lang: +18200
- Gerina Piller: +19000
- Hee Young Park: +20900
- Mirim Lee: +20900
- Annie Park: +20900
- Madelene Sagstrom: +20900
- Pornanong Phatlum: +20900
- Pajaree Anannarukarn: +23100
- Bronte Law: +23100
- Elizabeth Szokol: +23100
- Nicole Broch Larsen: +23100
- Cydney Clanton: +23100
- Emma Talley: +25700
- Jaye Marie Green: +25700
- Patty Tavatanakit: +25700
- Jeong Eun Lee: +25700
- Lauren Stephenson: +28400
- Maria Fernanda Torres: +31000
- Morgan Pressel: +33700
- Ryann O'Toole: +33700
- Daniela Darquea: +41800
- Jackie Stoelting: +41800
- Tiffany Joh: +41800
- Linnea Strom: +41800
- Alexa Pano: +41800
- Haley Moore: +52700
- Ayako Uehara: +75100
- Tillie Claggett: +75100
- Esther Lee: +75100
- Sarah Kemp: +75100
- Jing Yan: +75100
- Mind Muangkhumsakul: +75100
- Sarah Jane Smith: +100000
- Tiffany Chan: +100000
- Jenny Coleman: +100000
- Giulia Molinaro: +100000
- Brooke Morales: +100000
- Julieta Granada: +100000
- Jillian Hollis: +300000