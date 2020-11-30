2020 Mayakoba Golf Classic one-and-done fantasy golf picks

With the PGA Tour deciding to offer a one-and-done fantasy golf platform, as well the increasing number of private one-and-done leagues, we here at Golf News Net will offer weekly one-and-done fantasy golf picks separate from our weekly fantasy golf rankings and picks.

We began with the 2020 Safeway Open, continue at the 2020 Mayakoba Golf Classic this week and will continue through to the Tour Championship in Atlanta in September 2021, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

We're back after a week off and an unfortunate Brian Harman missed cut, and the PGA Tour has moved to Mexico for the final event of 2020, the Mayakoba Golf Classic. The event has a pretty solid field, especially in the post-Masters, on-an-island-as-an-event spot on the schedule.

We have Koepka, JT, Finau and about a fourth of the world top 50 competing this week.

2020 Mayakoba Golf Classic One and Done picks

Abraham Ancer: Abe has been in the top 10 here in two of the last three years.

Harris English: A winner here in the 2014 event, he was T-5 here last year.

Brice Garnett: If there's a horse for this course, it's Garnett. Five top-11 finishes here from 2015 onward.

Pat Perez: Loves this golf couse and the vibe behind it.

Russell Knox: Knox has been making the climb back toward his career-best form, and this is a course he enjoys.

My pick is Harris English. He feels like the obvious pick (outside of the biggest names, who we'll save for later).

2020-2021 PGA Tour One-and Done Picks