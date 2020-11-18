2020 The RSM Classic betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2020 RSM Classic betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at Sea Island Resort on St. Simons Island, Ga.
The betting favorite this week is Webb Simpson, who comes in at 10-to-1 (+1000) betting odds.
Sungjae Im and Tyrrell Hatton are next best at 20-to-1.
Tommy Fleetwood sits at 25-to-1, with a small pack behind him at 30-to-1.
2020 The RSM Classic tips, expert picks and futures bets
This week, we have the The RSM Classic at Sea Island. There are quite a number of PGA Tour players who call the area home, including non-competing host Davis Love III. This is a 156-player event played on a two-course rotation for the first two days before a consolidation for the final two rounds on a single course.
2020 The RSM Classic betting odds: Outright winner
- Webb Simpson: +1000
- Sungjae Im: +2000
- Tyrrell Hatton: +2000
- Tommy Fleetwood: +2500
- Matthew Fitzpatrick: +3000
- Russell Henley: +3000
- Harris English: +3000
- Jason Day: +3000
- Louis Oosthuizen: +3000
- Joaquin Niemann: +4000
- Corey Conners: +4000
- Sebastian Munoz: +4000
- Shane Lowry: +4000
- Jason Kokrak: +4000
- Kevin Kisner: +4000
- Justin Rose: +4000
- Brian Harman: +5000
- Ian Poulter: +5000
- Dylan Frittelli: +6000
- Mackenzie Hughes: +6000
- Doc Redman: +6000
- Zach Johnson: +6000
- Talor Gooch: +6000
- Sam Burns: +6000
- Charles Howell III: +8000
- Lee Westwood: +8000
- Matt Wallace: +8000
- Denny McCarthy: +8000
- C.T. Pan: +8000
- Brendon Todd: +8000
- J.T. Poston: +8000
- Sepp Straka: +8000
- Austin Cook: +8000
- Alex Noren: +8000
- Chez Reavie: +8000
- Harold Varner III: +8000
- Matt Kuchar: +10000
- Danny Willett: +10000
- Aaron Wise: +10000
- Andy Sullivan: +10000
- Cameron Davis: +10000
- Joel Dahmen: +10000
- Stewart Cink: +10000
- Russell Knox: +10000
- Adam Hadwin: +10000
- Bernd Wiesberger: +10000
- Maverick McNealy: +10000
- Wyndham Clark: +10000
- Emiliano Grillo: +10000
- Kevin Streelman: +10000
- Henrik Norlander: +10000
- Charl Schwartzel: +10000
- Henrik Stenson: +12500
- Charley Hoffman: +12500
- Scott Piercy: +12500
- Brandt Snedeker: +12500
- Keegan Bradley: +12500
- Peter Malnati: +12500
- Kristoffer Ventura: +12500
- Will Gordon: +12500
- Luke List: +12500
- Tyler Duncan: +12500
- Harry Higgs: +12500
- Matthew NeSmith: +12500
- Matt Jones: +12500
- Cameron Tringale: +12500
- James Hahn: +12500
- Brian Gay: +15000
- Martin Laird: +15000
- Patrick Rodgers: +15000
- Doug Ghim: +15000
- Chris Kirk: +15000
- Patton Kizzire: +15000
- Graeme McDowell: +15000
- Lucas Glover: +15000
- Mark Hubbard: +15000
- Adam Schenk: +15000
- Adam Long: +15000
- Rory Sabbatini: +15000
- Scott Stallings: +15000
- Brendan Steele: +15000
- Rafael Cabrera Bello: +20000
- Branden Grace: +20000
- Jhonattan Vegas: +20000
- Nick Taylor: +20000
- Tyler McCumber: +20000
- Troy Merritt: +20000
- Tom Hoge: +20000
- Pat Perez: +20000
- Chesson Hadley: +20000
- Sung Kang: +20000
- Brian Stuard: +20000
- John Huh: +20000
- Ryan Armour: +20000
- Beau Hossler: +20000
- Joseph Bramlett: +20000
- Hank Lebioda: +20000
- Xinjun Zhang: +20000
- Davis Thompson: +20000
- David Hearn: +20000
- Brice Garnett: +20000
- Richy Werenski: +20000
- Kyle Stanley: +20000
- Hudson Swafford: +25000
- Cameron Percy: +25000
- Kevin Chappell: +25000
- Andrew Putnam: +25000
- Robby Shelton: +25000
- Jason Dufner: +25000
- D.J. Trahan: +25000
- Michael Gligic: +25000
- Fabian Gomez: +25000
- Keith Mitchell: +25000
- Roger Sloan: +25000
- Vaughn Taylor: +25000
- Andrew Landry: +30000
- Rob Oppenheim: +30000
- Nick Watney: +30000
- Luke Donald: +30000
- Kyoung-Hoon Lee: +30000
- J.J. Spaun: +30000
- Chase Seiffert: +30000
- Aaron Baddeley: +30000
- Sean O'Hair: +30000
- Robert Streb: +30000
- Scott Brown: +30000
- Bill Haas: +30000
- Nate Lashley: +30000
- Mark Anderson: +30000
- Scott Harrington: +30000
- Satoshi Kodaira: +30000
- Sam Ryder: +40000
- Brandon Hagy: +40000
- Jamie Lovemark: +40000
- Tim Wilkinson: +40000
- Kevin Tway: +40000
- Bronson Burgoon: +50000
- Chris Baker: +50000
- Jonathan Byrd: +50000
- Camilo Villegas: +50000
- Sebastian Cappelen: +50000
- Ted Potter Jr: +50000
- Jim Herman: +50000
- Bo Hoag: +50000
- K.J. Choi: +100000
- Hunter Mahan: +100000
- Bo Van Pelt: +100000
- Michael Kim: +100000
- D.A. Points: +100000
- Anthony Cordes: +200000
- Martin Trainer: +200000
- Kevin Stadler: +200000