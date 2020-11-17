Puma Golf's new Ignite Caged Crafted, blending an elegant look with caged stability
Equipment Fashion

Puma Golf’s new Ignite Caged Crafted, blending an elegant look with caged stability

11/17/2020 at 3:48 pm
Ryan Ballengee


Puma Golf has made big strides in golf footwear with shoes that have an athletic, sporty appearance. But that's not what every golfer wants in their footwear. Some golfers want more classic, more elegant styling, and that's what the company is offering with its new Ignite Caged Crafted shoe.

The shoe blends the performance of the Pwrcage saddle and Ignite energy-returning foam with a premium style, including a leather saddle, and materials for a more discerning golfer.

The full-grain leather Pwrcage saddle wraps around the medial and lateral sides of the shoe (left and right) to provide stability throughout the swing, while the Adaptive Fit System offers support with an internal bootie. The forefoot also features full-grain leather for a classic, clean look, while still coming with a one-year waterproof guarantee.

Add in Ignite foam for customary excellent cushioning and the Pwradapt sole for traction and performance, and the Ignite Caged Crafted builds on

The Puma Golf Ignite Caged Crafted shoe is available in four colorways (White/Leather Brown/Team Gold; Black/Leather Brown/Team Gold; White/High Rise and Peacoat/Leather Brown/Team Gold) for $170 per pair.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for over a decade, working for NBC Sports, Golf Channel, Yahoo Sports and SB Nation. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He used to be a good golfer.

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.

For all of our latest deals, see our GNN Deals page!