2020 The RSM Classic expert picks, rankings, fantasy golf and betting tips

The RSM Classic is this week, the next-to-last event before we bid adieu to the PGA Tour until 2021. Sea Island once again hosts a big field, split for the first two days. The field is surprisingly solid, and that gives us plenty of options this week.

Our top 10 is a ranking of the best players in the field

2020 The RSM Classic rankings: Top 10 picks

1. Webb Simpson: Webb is the clear No. 1 this week. Plays well in this event and quietly finished T-10 at the Masters.

2. Sungjae Im: Sungjae just turned in the best ever finish by a Masters rookie against par. He's a stud, plain and simple.

3. Sebastian Munoz: Munoz showed out well at the Masters, and he continues to thrive against all comers. Third here last year.

4. Louis Oosthuizen: I was kind of surprised to see Louis playing this week. He faded a little on the weekend at the Masters, but he continues solid form. Fourth in 2011.

5. Corey Conners: The Canadian was great at Augusta and has been solid in three of his last four starts. Ideal ballstriker.

6. Harris English: English got a much-deserved week off for the Masters (he's in the 2021 field). This should be a good event for him, a relative home game as a former Georgia Dawg.

7. Jason Kokrak: Krak missed the cut at Augusta after coming in as a sneaky underdog for a lot of folks. Unlike Im, his first Masters did not go to plan.

8. Charles Howell III: CH3 finished 40th in the Masters, which is respectable but also emblematic of his current form. Still a solid horse-for-course play this week.

9. Mackenzie Hughes: Hughes is a past champion here, and his form in this new season is so far all related to the quality of the field he is facing. Has some upside to a top-five finish.

10. Kevin Kisner: Kisner should be mentioned as probably the second best horse-for-course play here, but his form is very hit-or-miss lately.

