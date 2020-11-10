Shot Scope turns every par 5 into a long-drive hole with new Course Hub feature

Every golfer loves to get a hold of a drive, pound it down the fairway and arrive to their ball to see theirs is farthest out. It means bragging rights, even if for one shot.

Now Shot Scope is taking that idea and making it a worldwide competition.

With their new Course Hub feature, Shot Scope users will be able to experience a closer community of 50,000 golfers, connected by their use of the platform that captures more than 100,000 golf shots per day.

Shot Scope users, which get the feature for free within the Shot Scope app, will be able to access information on any golf club and gain access to data captured about that course from fellow users, including course records (gross and nets), longest drives, hole-by-hole statistics and more. Golfers who are venturing to a course for the first time will be able to see how fellow users have played that course (after opting in to sharing round data), what pitfalls might await and figure out a course strategy thanks to those who went before them.

Golfers will also be able to use Course Hub to track their individual performance at specific courses and see how their play compares from course to course.

Down the line, Course Hub data will help inform course-specific strokes gained data that will make Shot Scope an even more valuable tool for golfers.

In addition, Shot Scope Course Hub turns every par 5 they play into a long-drive contest. You can compare your drive against the running course record long drive on each par 5, with the app showing a leaderboard of the top 10 drives.

“The new Course Hub is ground-breaking for Shot Scope, as it serves as a central location to showcase all of our worldwide golfer data,” said Shot Scope CEO, David Hunter. “We are so excited to be launching our own social community that can bring tens of thousands of golfers together and help them to improve their game."

Shot Scope v3 is $219 and offers the company's sleekest, most advanced GPS watch yet. Working in tandem with sensors screwed into the butt end of a golfer's grips, Shot Scope tracks a golfer's performance, and then provides analytics and statistics in real time and after the round. The data gives golfers a blueprint on how to improve and teaches them their tendencies when they play golf, even down to a specific course.