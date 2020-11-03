2020 Charles Schwab Cup Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2020 Charles Schwab Cup Championship betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour Champions event at Phoenix Country Club in Phoenix, Ariz.

The betting favorite this week is Jim Furyk, who comes into the week at 4-to-1 (+400) betting odds.

Bernhard Langer is 7-to-1, while Ernie Els is 10-to-1.

Robert Karlsson is 15-to-1, while Miguel Angel Jimenez is 17-to-1 along with Retief Goosen.

The PGA Tour Champions is playing what would normally be the one for the Charles Schwab Cup, the tournament eponymous with the season-long points race. However, in this super season, that's not the case. Phoenix Country Club again hosts an event shortened to 54 holes.

2020 Charles Schwab Cup Championship betting odds: Outright winner