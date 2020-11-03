2020 Aphrodite Hills Cyprus Showdown betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2020 Aphrodite Hills Cyprus Showdown betting odds have been released for the European Tour event at Aphrodite Hills Resort in Paphos, Cyprus.

The betting favorites this week are Thomas Detry, Robert MacIntyre and Matthias Schwab, who all come in at 30-to-1 (+3000) betting odds.

Three players are at 35-to-1: Garrick Higgo, Sami Valimaki and Rasmus Hojgaard.

2020 Aphrodite Hills Cyprus Showdown tips, expert picks and futures bets

See the latest sportsbook promotions, bonuses and odds-boosted bets for golf bettors!

This week, we have the Aphrodite Hills Cyprus Showdown, which was a concocted event that now rounds out a two-week run on the island nation. We now have a week's worth of knowledge of this course, where there's plenty of opportunity to score. However, this format is bonkers, with a knockout format complete with daily resets. That's why the odds are as high and bunched as they are.

To see our hidden picks and weekly model, join Forebucks!

We recently nailed an 81-to-1 and a 40-to-1 shot on the European Tour, a 80-to-1 and a 30-to-1 shot on the PGA Tour and a 19-to-1 shot on the Korn Ferry Tour!

For just $50 for 12 months, Forebucks members get access to our winning weekly PGA Tour event model, in-depth DraftKings picks, searchable database of PGA Tour results from 2011-present and top-15 PGA Tour trends, as well exclusive members-only content.

You'll also have access to our course fit modeling, Quality Stokes Gained data, course demand insights, as well individual access to fantasy expert Ryan Ballengee for your unique questions.

BECOME A MEMBER NOW

2020 Aphrodite Hills Cyprus Showdown betting odds: Outright winner