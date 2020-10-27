Wilson Staff Model CB irons are the long-awaited sequel to the FG Tour V6s

Wilson's FG Tour V6 irons were one of my favorite sets I've ever played. They were consistent, forgiving enough and looked great. They were somewhat of a secret in the broader golf world, but if you knew about them, you knew they were good.

Now, Wilson is out with the evolution of -- a sequel, if you will -- the FG Tour V6 irons, with the new Staff Model CB irons.

At first glance, the Staff Model CBs have several design callbacks to the Tour V6s, including the back of the iron and the curvature on the head shape. However, there have been advancements and changes made that the company believes pushes the concept forward further.

The back of the irons feature what the company calls a Tri-Brace stabilizer, connecting to the frame of the head in three places going out from the center of the back of the irons, looking to deliver more stability on hits across the face and increasing ball speeds. With a connection between the topline and the center Impact Mass Area, Wilson believes the design will also improve sound and feel to make it more like a blade-style iron.

Tungsten is, of course, part of the picture. There are 20 grams in toe of the long and mid irons to improve MOI and lower center of gravity to help get the ball in the air better.

The forged 8620 carbon steel face face is milled with scorelines that are a carry over from the Staff Model Blade. The irons' nickel-chrome plating has a mirror finish.

Wilson is hoping that the Staff Model CBs will offer more forgiveness better players want with a classy look and feel somewhat reminiscent of the Staff Model Blade, which draws rave reviews from golfers in terms of looks, even if they're nowhere near good enough to play them.

The Wilson Staff CB irons will be available on Jan. 15, 2021 for $1,000 in a seven-piece set with stock True Temper Dynamic Gold shafts.