2020 Aphrodite Hills Cyprus Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2020 Aphrodite Hills Cyprus Open betting odds have been released for the European Tour event at Aphrodite Hills Resort in Paphos, Cyprus.

The betting favorite this week is Andy Sullivan, who comes in at 14-to-1 (+1400) betting odds.

Five players are at 25-to-1: Laurie Carter, Matthias Schwab, Joost Luiten, Sam Horsfield and Thomas Detry.

Markus Kinhult and Robert MacIntyre are 30-to-1.

2020 Aphrodite Hills Cyprus Open

This week, we have the Aphrodite Hills Cyprus Open, which was a concocted event that now kicks off a two-week run on the island nation. We don't know much about the golf course or golf in Cyprus, so this is a bit of dart-throwing.

2020 Aphrodite Hills Cyprus Open betting odds: Outright winner