2020 CJ Cup at Shadow Creek expert picks, rankings, fantasy golf and betting tips

Looking for 2020 CJ Cup at Shadow Creek picks, either for betting or fantasy golf games like DraftKings, FanDuel, Yahoo, Golf Channel or the PGA Tour?

We have your 2020 CJ Cup at Shadow Creek rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

The CJ Cup at Shadow Creek is this week, continuing the two-week Vegas stint. Shadow Creek hosts the PGA Tour, with nearly 40 of the world top 50 in the field at the iconic high-roller course in Vegas.

Our top 10 is a ranking of the best players in the field -- BUT they're not always the best bets! Want our top picks?

To see our hidden picks and weekly model, join Forebucks!

For just $50 for 12 months (or $5 per month), Forebucks members get access to our winning weekly PGA Tour event model, in-depth DraftKings picks, searchable database of PGA Tour results from 2011-present and top-15 PGA Tour trends, as well exclusive members-only content.

You'll also have access to our course fit modeling, Quality Stokes Gained data, course demand insights, as well individual access to fantasy expert Ryan Ballengee for your unique questions.

BECOME A MEMBER NOW

2020 CJ Cup at Shadow Creek rankings: Top 10 picks

1. Dustin Johnson: DJ has been the second-best player in the restart (although I guess it's not that anymore). He should feel comfy in this vibe.

2. Justin Thomas: JT typically wins in this time of year, though it's often overseas. Obviously we're in Vegas, but this is JT's sweet spot on the calendar.

3. Rory McIlroy: We have started seeing good things from Rory, and this should be a good little Masters prep.

4. Jon Rahm: Rahm was T-23 at the US Open, where it seemed like he would be poised to beat a tough setup. Still playing great golf overall and should like the looks this week.

5. Patrick Cantlay: This may be completely off, but we have to have some hunch that Cantlay likes Vegas golf. Of course, it could just be TPC Summerlin.

6. Xander Schauffele: Xander thrives against tough fields, and he's been doing very well against those kinds of fields since the return in June.

7. Matthew Wolff: Wolff is slept on as a long hitter, but he's every bit as long as Bryson and can reduce Shadow Creek to a pitch-and-putt.

8. Tyrrell Hatton: Hatton should be higher, but I really don't know how gassed he will be from winning the BMW PGA and then flying to Vegas.

9. Tommy Fleetwood: Fleetwood missed the cut at the US Open, but he's been on a good run on the European Tour the last three outings.

10. Louis Oosthuizen: Louis backed out of the Sanderson Farms, but then he put together a nice week at the Shriners. If my Masters Lite theory hold, Louis should like it.

For DraftKings and DFS analysis, sign up for Forebucks and check out our 2020 CJ Cup at Shadow Creek model!