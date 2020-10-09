Walker Trolleys looks to connect modern golf to its bipedal past

If you want something done right, sometimes you just have to do it yourself.

Brad Payne was in San Francisco at the end of the last decade, working for Apple and playing his golf out of Presidio Golf Course, located in the Golden Gate National Recreation Area. Playing weekend games with a regular group, Payne often found himself using the push carts of group members who couldn't make it on a particular day.

"I used every push cart under the sun over the course of four years," Payne said.

He never found any of them satisfactory. He didn't like modern carts that focused on folding into compact shapes, cutting weight, using plastic, bemoaning that the designs weren't "thrilling." A trip to Scotland in 2018 only further cemented his opinion that push carts, which evolved out of the 1950s and 1960s, didn't fit smoothly into the history of the game.

Payne talked to his brother-in-law, who works for one of the planet's largest manufacturers of baby strollers, about the idea of developing a push cart -- a trolley -- that would align with how he sees and experiences the game. Inspired by retro bicycles and Golden Age vehicles, Payne designed the Walker Trolley Cape.

