90 years later, Bobby Jones’ Grand Slam is still reverberating

The strangest year of our lives marks the 90th anniversary of a truly unique year in golf history.

In 1930, Bobby Jones completed what remains the greatest single-year feat in the game: He won the Grand Slam.

Back then, the Slam, as dubbed by O.B. Keeler -- or impregnable quadrilateral, as George Trevor wrote for the New York Sun -- consisted of the US Open and US Amateur, as well the Open and the Amateur Championship. He first won the Amateur at the Old Course on May 31. Three weeks later on June 20, he won the Open at Royal Liverpool. Back in the States, on July 12, he won the US Open at Interlachen in Minnesota. On Sept. 27, 1930, Jones finished off an unfathomable achievement in winning the US Amateur for the fifth time in seven years with an 8-and-7 demolition of Eugene V. Homans.

It may have never happened in the first place were it not for the US Open the year prior, played in 1929 at Winged Foot Golf Club's West Course.

