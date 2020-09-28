2020 Sanderson Farms Championship expert picks, rankings, fantasy golf and betting tips

Looking for 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship picks, either for betting or fantasy golf games like DraftKings, FanDuel, Yahoo, Golf Channel or the PGA Tour?

We have your 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

The Sanderson Farms Championship is this week, marking the fourth event of the new season -- already! We have a generally weak field here in Mississippi, but there are some solid top draws. There aren't many horses for courses this week, and we're leading with the top names.

Our top 10 is a ranking of the best players in the field -- BUT they're not always the best bets! Want our top picks?

2020 Sanderson Farms Championship rankings: Top 10 picks

1. Scottie Scheffler: Scottie has played well here in the past, and he's been on a tremendous run in the restart. Would be a good place for his first win.

2. Sungjae Im: Sungjae nearly won here a season ago, and he's been on a bit of an upswing after a lackluster restart.

3. Louis Oosthuizen: Coming off a medal-stand finish in the US Open, Oosthuizen is the highest-ranked player in the field.

4. Sam Burns: With the exception of the Northern Trust, Burns has been playing great golf.

5. Will Zalatoris: Zalatoris has averaged an 11th-place finish this year. He gets in via a DR top-10 finish. He might be gassed.

6. Adam Long: Another good finish for Long, who has evolved into a reliable field-beater against less depth.

7. Hudson Swafford: Swafford wouldn't have been anywhere near this list a week ago, but with a win in the DR, he's suddenly flying high.

8. Denny McCarthy: Denny slumped on the weekend in the Dominican Republic, but he seems to do his best work in the fall portion of the schedule.

9. Zach Johnson: Maybe he's found something. Solid T-8 finish in the US Open and a T-7 at the Wyndham mean top-10s in two of his last three starts.

10. Si Woo Kim: I always struggle gaming Si Woo, but he does his best on Bermudagrass surfaces in the South. That's this week.

