2020 Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship model and fantasy golf rankings

For years, I've made fantasy golf picks, power rankings and given betting tips about PGA Tour events.

I've looked at two main factors, current form and course history, and tried to bring those together to offer selections and my best guess as to who will contend in a given week.

However, I developed a weekly rubric which offers a clear-cut ranking system based on data points weighted in a formula. So far, it's been a tremendous success. Here's a look at the PGA Tour winners in the restart and where they landed in the model: