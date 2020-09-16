2020 US Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2020 US Open betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour-sanctioned event at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, N.Y.

The betting favorite this week is Dustin Johnson, who looks for a second major while at 8-to-1 (+800) betting odds.

Jon Rahm is next on the table at 10-to-1.

Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele are all 14-to-1.

2020 US Open tips, expert picks and futures bets

Get a 100% welcome bonus with your first deposit at with BetDSI

This week, we have the first September US Open in more than 100 years, with Winged Foot hosting a unique challenge for the players. Always difficult, Winged Foot is an exacting test that will challenge players in every facet of their game.

To see our hidden picks and weekly model, join Forebucks!

We recently nailed an 81-to-1 shot on the European Tour, a 30-to-1 shot on the PGA Tour and a 19-to-1 shot on the Korn Ferry Tour!

For just $50 for 12 months, Forebucks members get access to our winning weekly PGA Tour event model, in-depth DraftKings picks, searchable database of PGA Tour results from 2011-present and top-15 PGA Tour trends, as well exclusive members-only content.

You'll also have access to our course fit modeling, Quality Stokes Gained data, course demand insights, as well individual access to fantasy expert Ryan Ballengee for your unique questions.

BECOME A MEMBER NOW

2020 US Open betting odds: Outright winner