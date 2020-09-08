2020 ANA Inspiration betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2020 ANA Inspiration betting odds have been released for the LPGA Tour event at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, Calif.

The betting favorite this week is Inbee Park, who comes into the week at 11-to-1 as she seeks an eighth major title.

Next up on the list is Danielle Kang, who is 12-to-1 as she seeks a second major and third win in the restart, and Minjee Lee, who played well in the AIG Women's Open.

Sei Young Kim is 15-to-1, with Nelly Korda at 17-to-1.

2020 ANA Inspiration tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the second major on the LPGA calendar, with the ANA Inspiration played at Mission Hills Country Club in California. With temperatures expected to be in the 100s each day, this is going to be a test of endurance and firm conditions.

2020 ANA Inspiration betting odds: Outright winner