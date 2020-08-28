2021 US Senior Women’s Open, Senior LPGA Championship to be played in consecutive weeks

In 2021, the two senior women's majors will be played in consecutive weeks.

The USGA and LPGA jointly announced the 2021 US Senior Women's Open will go first from Aug. 19-22 at Brooklawn Country Club in Fairfield, Conn., which was set to host the third edition of the championship in July 2020.

The Dye Course at French Lick Resort in French Lick, Ind., will host the fourth Senior LPGA Championship presented by Old National Bank the following week, Aug. 27-29.

Both events were postponed this year due to the pandemic, with the Connecticut club agreeing to serve as host in 2021 instead. The tournament does not have a long-term host schedule quite yet.

“We could not be happier to still have the opportunity to host our 3rd U.S. Senior Women’s Open Championship at Brooklawn Country Club,” said John Bodenhamer, USGA senior managing director, championships. “Our newest championship continues to be a treasure for all who are involved. We cannot wait to see the players compete on this fantastic course next year.”

Helen Alfredsson won the 2019 US Senior Women's Open at Pine Needles in North Carolina after Laura Davies won the inaugural event in 2018 at Chicago Golf Club.

For French Lick Resort, the fourth edition of the championship will be another opportunity to raise money for local charities.

“We certainly missed the Senior LPGA Championship and its participants this year, and we hope to make the 2021 event the biggest and best one yet, not only for our players, sponsors, and spectators, but for the Patients at Riley Children’s Hospital,” said Dave Harner, director of golf operations at French Lick Resort. “We hope that everyone realizes the significance of this event on all points.”

Alfredsson completed the senior women's double in 2019, winning at French Lick in October, following Davies, who swept the majors in 2018. Trish Johnson won the first edition of the championship in 2017.

In 2021, the Senior LPGA Championship will put on a qualifying event for two spots the week of Aug. 23 for those who have not otherwise qualified.