Cleveland Golf expands Huntington Beach SOFT collection, introduces Huntington Beach SOFT Premier models

Cleveland Golf is introducing a new line of putters, called the Huntington Beach SOFT Premier, while expanding the OG Huntington Beach SOFT collection.

The new Huntington Beach Soft Premier collection brings along new head shapes and sleeker designs, as well a new Gray Satin finish. The company hopes the combination of the two lines will give golfers a wide swath of options that cover pretty much every golfer's stroke type.

Behind both lines is the company's Speed Optimized Face Technology (SOFT), which looks to create consistent speeds across the face. The face is milled such that the center of the face has more condensed milling lines, while the frequency decreases in both directions out from center. Each model has a specific milling pattern for its face, with the thought that the milling impacts the speed. On both lines, a CNC-milled diamond pattern looks to increase friction at impact for a softer feel.

The Huntington Beach SOFT Premier line offers two putter grips geared toward stroke types. For arcing strokes, the Lamkin Sinkfit Skinny Pistol grip is used, while back-and-through strokes should use the larger Lamkin Sinkfit Pistol grip.

As for the Huntington Beach SOFT collection, Cleveland Golf is now adding eight new heads. They can also be outfitted with grips for either type of stroke: Arcing strokes get the Huntington Beach SOFT Pistol grip comes standard, while straight back stroke types get the Huntington Beach SOFT Oversized grip.

Huntington Beach SOFT Premier putters are available for $160, while the new models of Huntington Beach SOFT putters are available for $130. Golfers can personalize all models for $10, with the option of 16 color selections in four different color fill areas.