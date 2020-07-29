Costco's Kirkland Signature wedge hits the USGA conforming club list, but when can you buy it?
07/29/2020 at 3:49 pm
Ryan Ballengee


Costco has been a disruptor in the golf industry -- first with their first-gen Kirkland Signature (K-Sig) golf balls, then with their KS1 putter. Now they're shaking things up even further, getting into the wedge game.

How do we know? Ryan Barath at GolfWRX found three Kirkland Signature wedges that have landed on the USGA's conforming clubs list.

Here's a bigger look at what the 52-degree gap wedge looks like based on what was included on the USGA's list. All clubs are photographed for their inclusion, but the database only had the 52-degree model on it.

The Kirkland Signature wedge looks pretty classic in term of styling, with some CNC milling on the back of the wedge. There's the classic Kirkland Signature logo, as well a marking for "Milled Face Technology," which suggest face milling akin to what you'd see on any modern wedge. The wedges are made by Southern California Design Company, according to the USGA. They're not a known golf manufacturer.

Then again, the draw of Kirkland Signature golf equipment -- wedges, balls, drivers, irons, whatever -- isn't that they're envelope-pushing equipment with features never seen elsewhere. Quite the opposite. Kirkland Signature equipment has features you expect in better golf equipment made by the name brands in the golf space, just at dramatically lower prices (and almost always unavailable).

We don't know a lot about the wedges and when you can buy them, though. Will they be sold separately or as a set of a 52-, 56- and 60-degree wedge? Are there several grinds available? How much will they cost?

There's still lots to learn, but the Kirkland Signature wedges are coming.

