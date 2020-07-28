2020 Pinnacle Bank Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2020 Pinnacle Bank Championship betting odds have been released for the week at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha, Neb.
The betting favorite this week is Davis Riley, who comes in this week at 13-to-1 (+1300) betting odds.
Chad Ramey and Taylor Pendrith are both at 19-to-1, tied for second lowest odds on the table.
Nick Hardy and Lee Hodges are at 23-to-1 each.
2020 Pinnacle Bank Championship tips, expert picks and futures bets
This week, we have the next in a long run of Korn Ferry Tour events. Some players, like Will Zalatoris, are taking a break to just have some down time. Still, a number of top performers in the season's resumption are in the field in Omaha.
2020 Pinnacle Bank Championship betting odds: Outright winner
- Davis Riley: +1300
- Chad Ramey: +1900
- Taylor Pendrith: +1900
- Nick Hardy: +2300
- Lee Hodges: +2300
- Dylan Wu: +2900
- David Lipsky: +2900
- Callum Tarren: +3400
- Dawie van der Walt: +3400
- Roberto Diaz: +3400
- Greyson Sigg: +3400
- Brandon Harkins: +3400
- Max McGreevy: +3600
- Martin Piller: +3600
- Hayden Buckley: +3600
- John Chin: +4100
- Scott Gutschewski: +4100
- Augusto Nunez: +4600
- Brad Hopfinger: +5100
- Erik Barnes: +5100
- Jared Wolfe: +5100
- Taylor Moore: +5100
- Kyle Reifers: +5100
- Brent Grant: +5100
- Vince India: +5600
- Brett Coletta: +5600
- Jamie Arnold: +5600
- Jose de Jesus Rodriguez: +6100
- Austin Smotherman: +6700
- Braden Thornberry: +6700
- Ryan Ruffels: +6700
- Nicholas Lindheim: +6700
- Stephan Jaeger: +6700
- Ryan Mccormick: +6700
- David Skinns: +6700
- Harrison Endycott: +6700
- Austen Truslow: +7100
- Grant Hirschman: +7600
- Whee Kim: +8100
- Chandler Blanchet: +8100
- Kyle Jones: +8100
- John VanDerLaan: +8100
- Andy Pope: +8100
- Jonathan Randolph: +8100
- Max Greyserman: +8100
- Mito Pereira: +8100
- Steve Marino: +9100
- Anders Albertson: +9100
- Trey Mullinax: +9100
- William Mcgirt: +9100
- Rico Hoey: +9100
- Nick Voke: +9100
- Andres Gonzales: +9100
- T J Vogel: +9100
- Tyrone van Aswegen: +9100
- Brett Stegmaier: +9100
- Maximilian Rottluff: +9100
- Kevin Roy: +9100
- Patrick Fishburn: +9100
- Joey Garber: +9100
- Kevin Dougherty: +9100
- Yechun Carl Yuan: +9100
- Stephen Franken: +10100
- Theo Humphrey: +10100
- Brandon Crick: +10100
- Wade Binfield: +10100
- Kent Bulle: +10100
- Chip McDaniel: +10100
- J T Griffin: +10100
- Tyson Alexander: +10100
- Tommy Gainey: +10100
- Chase Wright: +10100
- Rick Lamb: +10100
- John Oda: +10100
- Daniel Miernicki: +10100
- Conrad Shindler: +10100
- Curtis Thompson: +10100
- Eric Cole: +12600
- Alex Prugh: +12600
- Brian Campbell: +12600
- Blayne Barber: +12600
- Harry Hall: +12600
- Tag Ridings: +12600
- Steven Alker: +12600
- Brett Drewitt: +12600
- Jimmy Stanger: +12600
- Matt Atkins: +15100
- William Cannon: +15100
- Zach Wright: +15100
- Lorens Chan: +15100
- Tom Whitney: +15100
- Mickey DeMorat: +15100
- Yuwa Kosaihira: +15100
- Nicholas Thompson: +15100
- Cyril Bouniol: +15100
- Julian Etulain: +15100
- Michael Campbell: +15100
- Michael Miller: +15100
- Matt Ryan: +15100
- Brad Brunner: +15100
- Brady Schnell: +15100
- Steve Lebrun: +15100
- Brian Richey: +15100
- Shad Tuten: +15100
- Matt Gilchrest: +16100
- Mark Baldwin: +16100
- Taylor Dickson: +16100
- Jim Knous: +16100
- Chase Johnson: +17600
- Robby Ormand: +20100
- John Somers: +20100
- Chandler Eaton: +20100
- Michael Arnaud: +20100
- Andrew Svoboda: +20100
- Evan Harmeling: +20100
- James Nicholas: +20100
- Sebastian Vazquez: +20100
- Nicolas Echavarria: +25100
- Seth Reeves: +25100
- Luke Kwon: +25100
- Stuart Macdonald: +25100
- Ethan Tracy: +25100
- Oscar Fraustro: +25100
- Byron Meth: +25100
- Cody Blick: +30100
- George Cunningham: +35100
- Charlie Wi: +35100
- Jake Knapp: +35100
- Ryan Siegler: +35100
- Jordan Niebrugge: +35100
- Jonathan Hodge: +35100
- Trevor Sluman: +35100
- Rodrigo Lee: +40100
- Eric Axley: +40100
- Dong-hwan Lee: +40100
- Zach Cabra: +50100
- Will Grimmer: +50100
- Kevin Lucas: +50100
- Daniel Woltman: +50100
- Marcelo Rozo: +50100
- Zach Zaback: +50100
- Steve Lewton: +50100
- Mark Hensby: +50100
- Mikel Martinson: +50100