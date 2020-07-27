2020 Barracuda Championship expert picks, rankings, fantasy golf and betting tips

Looking for 2020 Barracuda Championship picks, either for betting or fantasy golf games like DraftKings, FanDuel, Yahoo, Golf Channel or the PGA Tour?

We have your 2020 Barracuda Championship rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

This week, the PGA Tour has two events, with the opposite-field event being the Barracuda Championship. The tournament has moved venues this year, going to Tahoe Mt. Club just over the border into California. The tournament will still be played under the Modified Stableford scoring system.

Our top 10 is a ranking of the best players in the field -- BUT they're not always the best bets! Want our top picks?

To see our hidden picks and weekly model, join Forebucks!

For just $50 for 12 months (or $5 per month), Forebucks members get access to our winning weekly PGA Tour event model, in-depth DraftKings picks, searchable database of PGA Tour results from 2011-present and top-15 PGA Tour trends, as well exclusive members-only content.

You'll also have access to our course fit modeling, Quality Stokes Gained data, course demand insights, as well individual access to fantasy expert Ryan Ballengee for your unique questions.

2020 Barracuda Championship rankings: Top 10 picks

1. Ryan Moore: Moore seems to have figured something out with putting, which should be a virtue this week on a new course and in a format where pars aren't cutting it.

2. Sam Burns: Burns has been in the top 30 in his last four starts, and he's a young kid who should have no problem firing at flags.

3. Patrick Rodgers: Rodgers has some solid top-25 finishes in the restart, and he's got the kind of game to thrive in this environment.

4. Brendan Steele: Steele has been good in half of his starts in the resumption, and he seems to fare well against weaker fields, like we see in the fall.

5. Richy Werenski: Werenski has been a solid play for about a month now. He's found something, and it continues to work for him. Has seen success with this format.

6. Scott Stallings: Stallings hasn't missed a cut in the restart. The finishes may not have all been sexy, but they're cashes.

7. Will Gordon: Gordon didn't look as good this past week as we've seen, but the up-and-coming young guns are going to have weeks like that.

8. Denny McCarthy: Denny seems to have recovered well from coronavirus, and he's been playing decently in the last two starts. Nearly notched a win in the fall series, so he handles the weaker fields better.

9. Alex Noren: Noren notched a great finish at the 3M Open (T-3), but he's been somewhat up and down in the restart.

10. Maverick McNealy: McNealy should've done well at Muirfield Village. He did not. However, a return to the West Coast may be a refreshing week for him.

For DraftKings and DFS analysis, sign up for GNN Plus and check out our 2020 Barracuda Championship model!