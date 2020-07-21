2020 Betfred British Masters betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2020 Betfred British Masters betting odds have been released for the week at Close House Golf Club in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, England.
The betting favorite this week is host Lee Westwood, who comes in at 10-to-1 (+1000) betting odds on his home course.
Thomas Detry, who played in the re-opener in Austria, is next best at 15-to-1.
Jordan Smith is 21-to-1, while Eddie Pepperell is 29-to-1 in his return to the European Tour.
2020 Betfred British Masters tips, expert picks and futures bets
This week, we have a Wednesday start for the European Tour, with a fairly weak field at Close House. Westwood is the only top-50 player in the field.
However, that means we have a number of interesting betting options in the field, including the likes of Andrew Johnston.
2020 Betfred British Masters betting odds: Outright winner
- Lee Westwood: +1000
- Thomas Detry: +1500
- Jordan Smith: +2100
- Eddie Pepperell: +2900
- Marcus Kinhult: +3000
- Ryan Fox: +3100
- Ross Fisher: +3200
- Andrew Johnston: +3200
- Mikko Korhonen: +3700
- Andy Sullivan: +3700
- Adri Arnaus: +4100
- Alexander Bjork: +4200
- Romain Langasque: +4500
- Connor Syme: +4700
- Matthew Jordan: +4700
- Marc Warren: +4700
- Pablo Larrazabal: +4700
- Kalle Samooja: +4700
- Justin Harding: +4700
- Brandon Stone: +4700
- Renato Paratore: +5200
- Guido Migliozzi: +5700
- Chris Paisley: +5700
- Scott Jamieson: +5700
- Jeff Winther: +5700
- Matthieu Pavon: +5700
- Adrien Saddier: +5700
- Min Woo Lee: +5700
- Zander Lombard: +5700
- Alejandro Canizares: +6300
- Miguel Angel Jimenez: +6800
- Richie Ramsay: +6800
- Alexander Levy: +6900
- Jason Scrivener: +6900
- Sam Horsfield: +7000
- Grant Forrest: +7300
- Marcus Armitage: +7300
- Dean Burmester: +7800
- Aaron Rai: +8200
- Soren Kjeldsen: +8300
- Julian Suri: +8300
- Jack Senior: +8300
- Scott Vincent: +8300
- Rasmus Hojgaard: +8300
- Paul Dunne: +9200
- Antoine Rozner: +9400
- Wil Besseling: +10000
- Adrian Otaegui: +10200
- Louis De Jager: +10300
- Clement Sordet: +10300
- Sean Crocker: +11400
- Sami Valimaki: +11400
- Rikard Karlberg: +11400
- Robert Rock: +11400
- Callum Shinkwin: +11400
- Ashley Chesters: +11400
- Niklas Lemke: +12800
- Calum Hill: +12800
- Edoardo Molinari: +12800
- Robin Sciot-Siegrist: +12900
- Maximilian Kieffer: +12900
- James Morrison: +12900
- Jack Singh Brar: +12900
- David Horsey: +12900
- Nacho Elvira: +14300
- Darius Van Driel: +14500
- Oliver Fisher: +14500
- Steven Brown: +14500
- Cormac Sharvin: +14500
- Richard Bland: +14500
- Johannes Veerman: +14500
- Sihwan Kim: +14500
- Andrea Pavan: +14500
- Haydn Porteous: +14500
- Matthew Southgate: +15300
- Joachim B Hansen: +15600
- Masahiro Kawamura: +15600
- Jamie Donaldson: +15600
- Nicolai Hojgaard: +15600
- Daan Huizing: +16600
- Francesco Laporta: +16600
- Julien Guerrier: +16600
- Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez: +17900
- Lee Slattery: +17900
- Scott Hend: +17900
- Jake McLeod: +17900
- Robin Roussel: +17900
- Eduardo De La Riva: +17900
- Tapio Pulkkanen: +17900
- Adrian Meronk: +17900
- Maverick Antcliff: +20500
- Richard Mcevoy: +20500
- Justin Walters: +20500
- Gonzalo Fernandez-castano: +20500
- David Drysdale: +20500
- Benjamin Poke: +20500
- Ewen Ferguson: +20500
- Bryce Easton: +25700
- Lars van Meijel: +25700
- Lorenzo Scalise: +25700
- Gregory Havret: +25700
- Hugo Leon: +25700
- Graeme Storm: +25700
- Laurie Canter: +25700
- Joel Sjoholm: +25700
- Ben Stow: +25700
- Alvaro Quiros: +25700
- Pedro Figueiredo: +28400
- Carlos Pigem: +31000
- Aaron Cockerill: +31000
- Toby Tree: +31000
- Oliver Farr: +31000
- Thomas Bjorn: +31000
- David Law: +31000
- Ben Evans: +31000
- Rhys Enoch: +31000
- Garrick Porteous: +31000
- Oliver Wilson: +36400
- Ricardo Santos: +36400
- Jonathan Caldwell: +41800
- Calum Fyfe: +41800
- Paul Lawrie: +41800
- Dave Coupland: +41800
- Michael Bullen: +50100
- Bailey Gill: +50100
- Jens Fahrbring: +50100
- David Howell: +60100
- Raphael Jacquelin: +75100
- Dale Whitnell: +75100
- Jason Levermore: +75100
- Michael Campbell: +100100
- Andrew Willey: +100100