2020 3M Open expert picks, rankings, fantasy golf and betting tips

This week, the PGA Tour has the lightest field of the return, with the second-year 3M Open being played at TPC Twin Cities. There are eight top-50 players in the field, meaning there's a modest chance we'll have our first surprise winner of the return.

Even the top names in the field have battle scars from the last few weeks at Jack's place!

2020 3M Open rankings: Top 10 picks

1. Tony Finau: In a tournament with some defeated (or previously absent) top names, Finau is probably best positioned to drive it all over TPC Twin Cities and score.

2. Dustin Johnson: DJ shot 80-80 last week. So why rank him second? His short memory is arguably his greatest asset.

3. Tommy Fleetwood: Fleetwood hasn't played at all in the resumption of pro golf. That might actually be a good thing given how many of the bigger names this week have been damaged.

4. Lucas Glover: Glover hasn't missed a cut in the restart, and he's been in the top 40 (or better) every time out. We need that this week.

5. Brendon Todd: I like Todd this week, in large part, because he's been more solid than others. He let the Travelers slip away, but he's still notching good finishes in the restart.

6. Brooks Koepka: The knee clearly isn't that good. There's still something wrong. Can he take a few days easy and then come out and light it up?

7. Harris English: English has been strong in his last two starts, and his T-13 at Memorial was impressive in his return from coronavirus.

8. Russell Henley: Henley's been playing pretty well of late and made two of three cuts in the restart. He was T-7 in the Workday.

9. Paul Casey: Casey has played twice in the restart, and he missed the cut last week after a T-32 at Travelers. Not easy to have a view of him this week, but he's ranked higher in the OWGR for a reason.

10. Sam Burns: The 23-year-old had been in the top 30 in his last three starts, including a T-17 at the Workday. The LSU product has a ton of talent.

