2020 the Memorial Tournament one-and-done fantasy golf picks

With the PGA Tour deciding to offer a one-and-done fantasy golf platform, as well the increasing number of private one-and-done leagues, we here at Golf News Net will offer weekly one-and-done fantasy golf picks separate from our weekly fantasy golf rankings and picks.

We began with the 2019 Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, continue at the 2020 Memorial Tournament this week and will continue through to the Tour Championship in Atlanta in August 2020, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

If we were going to end a great start to the restart, we were apparently going to do it spectacularly. Justin Rose wasn't anywhere near the cut at Muirfield Village last week, despite having a solid return and playing on a course he likes. Sometimes that happens.

We're back on the horse this week at the exact same golf course this week for the Memorial Tournament. The field is even better, giving us more options for One and Done.

2020 Memorial Tournament One and Done picks

Justin Thomas: JT let this one slip away from him, losing a three-shot lead with three to play. That said, why shouldn't JT feel good about what he accomplished?

Tiger Woods: If you don't think Tiger is winning the PGA Championship, then why not use him this week? Rust might be real, but we also don't really know Tiger's plans for the remainder of the season.

Webb Simpson: Webb took a week off after a good run in Detroit, and this is a place that should speak to him.

Bryson DeChambeau: I mean, yeah.

Collin Morikawa: He could very easily go 2-for-2. A Muirfield Village sweep would be incredible.

Daniel Berger: Berger played the first two events and then took off the next three. Being fresh could be a tremendous asset.

My pick this week will be Daniel Berger. Straight Vibin' has a game that should work here.

