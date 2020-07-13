2020 the Memorial Tournament expert picks, rankings, fantasy golf and betting tips

Looking for 2020 Memorial Tournament picks, either for betting or fantasy golf games like DraftKings, FanDuel, Yahoo, Golf Channel or the PGA Tour?

We have your 2020 Memorial Tournament rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

This week, the PGA Tour completes its doubleheader at Muirfield Village with the playing of the Memorial Tournament. It's a 133-player field with 43 of the world top 50 in action, including Tiger Woods, who returns for the first time in the restart.

With such a deep field, the top 10 this week is naturally going to be pretty top heavy.

Our top 10 is a ranking of the best players in the field -- BUT they're not always the best bets! Want our top picks?

GNN Plus members get access to our weekly PGA Tour model, in-depth weekly DraftKings picks, searchable database of PGA Tour results from 2011-present and top-15 PGA Tour trends. Join for $5 per month or $50 for 1 year!

JOIN GNN PLUS!

2020 Memorial Tournament rankings: Top 10 picks

1. Bryson DeChambeau: Bryson is back this week, and it's another experiment to see if he can overpower Muirfield Village. He's been the stud of the restart.

2. Justin Thomas: Thomas gave away a three-shot lead with three holes to play on this course on Sunday, but he clearly is in a groove and could challenge for world No. 1.

3. Collin Morikawa: Morikawa would be a top five player in the world were the world-ranking system not handicapping him for being a pro for just about a year. He won last week and is a stud.

4. Viktor Hovland: Hovland has been a star during the resumption of the season, being the only player to make all five cuts. He has also improved each step along the way.

5. Webb Simpson: Webb should probably be sooner on this list, but he's been tremendous in the return. He should perform well this week.

6. Rory McIlroy: Same case could be made for Rory. He hasn't put himself in a position to win on the back nine on a Sunday yet, but he's just so good off the tee that he's going to be in the conversation.

7. Dustin Johnson: DJ hits a comfy fade, just like Jack did. That should play well this week.

8. Patrick Cantlay: Cantlay has seen limited action (two event) in the restart, but he played solidly in Hartford and last week at Muirfield Village.

9. Xander Schauffele: Xander has been strong in three of four tournaments since the restart, and he was T-14 last week in unremarkable fashion.

10. Tiger Woods: The last time we saw Tiger play, it was in a rainy exhibition. He looked great, but will that translate this week?

For DraftKings and DFS analysis, sign up for GNN Plus and check out our 2020 Memorial Tournament model!