Vokey WedgeWorks Adds Tour-Proven T Grind

07/10/2020 at 12:37 pm
Ryan Ballengee


One of Bob Vokey's oldest, most-trusted grinds, the T Grind, has been added to the Vokey WedgeWorks platform.

The T Grind, available in 58- and 60-degree lofts, has a narrow crescent surface and is ideal for a shallow angle of attack in firm conditions, carrying low bounce thanks to a wider back flange than the L Grind.

“Wedge play is an art, and the T Grind brings out the best in the artist,” Vokey said. “The leading edge stays low to the playing surface as the wedge is rotated which allows you to hit a variety of shots from tight lies. This is the wedge that really made Vokey Grinds an important part of our process – and still to this day is a great option.”

The T Grind has proven popular with players on links-style setups, in the Australian Sandbelt and on firm-turf courses.

In addition to grind selection, Vokey WedgeWorks customers can further customize their wedges with toe engravings, a variety of stamping options, paint filling of various markings and the Vokey logo, as well hand grins on Raw finish wedges.

The WedgeWorks T Grind is available on Vokey.com in both 58- and 60-degree lofts in Tour Chrome and Raw finishes for $200 each, including custom stamping, custom ferrule and custom shaft band.

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for over a decade, working for NBC Sports, Golf Channel, Yahoo Sports and SB Nation. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He used to be a good golfer.

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

