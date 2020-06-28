2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic one-and-done fantasy golf picks

With the PGA Tour deciding to offer a one-and-done fantasy golf platform, as well the increasing number of private one-and-done leagues, we here at Golf News Net will offer weekly one-and-done fantasy golf picks separate from our weekly fantasy golf rankings and picks.

We began with the 2019 Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, continue at the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic this week and will continue through to the Tour Championship in Atlanta in August 2020, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

We're definitely back on the right path here. Patrick Cantlay made a good comeback from Friday afternoon, getting to a T-11 finish at the Travelers Championship. These guys are crushing courses right now, and I'd be shocked if at least -20 didn't win this week in Detroit.

Now we're at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, being played a month after its original slot. This is the second year for this event, which makes handicapping it particularly difficult.

2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic One and Done picks

Webb Simpson: Webb on a Ross design makes a LOT of sense given his fondness for the PGA Tour's Greensboro stop.

Bryson DeChambeau: Bryson is a great pick every week at this point.

Kevin Na: Na played very well in the Travelers after coming out looking mediocre at Colonial. He should be solid again this week.

Tyrrell Hatton: It's hard to deny how solid Hatton has been in 2020, and he should be a solid contender this week in the weakest tournament in the comeback.

My pick this week will be Tyrrell Hatton. I can feel good using him without having to worry about blowing a player I might use in a bigger event like a playoff event or the PGA Championship.

2019-2020 PGA Tour One-and Done Picks