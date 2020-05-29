Callaway Golf announces Jaws MD5 Raw wedges

Callaway Golf is adding to their Jaws MD5 wedge family, adding a new Raw finish that proves popular with touring pros and a sliver of better players because they reduce glare and offer a rusted look.

The Callaway Jaws MD5 wedges, designed by Roger Cleveland and his team, are the debut of the Jaws groove, which feature sharper edges made possible by steeper groove angles on the higher-lofted wedges. The end result is more spin from any lie without breaking USGA regulations. Groove-in-groove technology adds additional friction points with the ball to impart more spin from the 8620 mild carbon steel head.

The T grind in the 58- and 60-degree wedges has proven popular among staffers, with a thicker topline to hike the center-of-gravity position and a versatile crescent sole. The X grind, available in the 54- and 56-degree wedges, is a higher-bounce option.

The Raw finish is available on 16 different loft-and-grind combinations, with 13 available for right-handed players in 50 to 62 degrees in S, T, X or C grind, depending on the wedge. Lefties can get the wedge in the S grind in 52-, 56- and 60-degree options.

The wedges are available June 4 for $160 each.