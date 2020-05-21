Vokey WedgeWorks launches low-bounce K Grind wedges

Vokey WedgeWorks is expanding.

The online custom-wedge platform has added two new SM8 models for golfers to make their own, adding 58- and 60-degree versions of the low-bounce K Grind.

The K Grind is a particularly popular design, with a wide, cambered sole designed for maximum forgiveness on tighter shots. The low-bounce version was developed by Bob Vokey and tour rep Aaron Dill based on feedback from PGA Tour players and other staffers.

“Several players preferred the K grind sole but were seeking a lower-bounce version,” said Vokey. “As a result, we crafted a sole with 6 degrees of effective bounce, while maintaining the wide camber that makes the K design so effective for a wide variety of players. As soon as we brought it out on tour, it was immediately accepted and in the bags of multiple players as soon as they had a chance to test it.”

The SM8 wedges have a progressive center of gravity, pushed forward of the face for higher MOI and consistency from shot to shot. The Spin Milled grooves carry through from the previous generation. Both the 58- and 60-degree options of the low-bounce K Grind have 6 degrees of bounce.

WedgeWorks custom options have also been expanded to allow for six different toe engravings, more stamping options and styles, as well custom paint fill on the loft and grind markings, as well the Vokey wings logo.

These wedges are now available for $199 each for right-handed and left-handed players. Available finishes include Tour Chrome and Raw with a True Temper Dynamic Gold S200 as the stock shaft.